Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology
Sponsored by

Colonial First State adds 17 new funds to FirstChoice platform

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 1 DEC 2022   12:41PM

Colonial First State (CFS) has significantly expanded its FirstChoice menu, adding a range of ETF exposures, fixed interest, and sustainability strategies.

Following the addition of the 17 new funds, the FirstChoice platform has reached the largest number of strategies in its 20-year history.

The new funds available to investors this week include exposure to a physical gold ETF, four fixed interest and cash funds, four sustainability and ESG-focused funds, as well as broader in-demand strategies from providers like GQG Partners and Janus Henderson.

CFS said the expanded menu has been formulated in response to ongoing adviser feedback, including an analysis of 15,000 adviser interactions, engagement with research ratings houses, and monitoring of global and domestic macroeconomic trends.

CFS group executive of distribution Bryce Quirk said that the investment manager is proud to work closely with advisers and industry partners to uncover the changing needs of investors to empower advisers with greater choice.

"At Colonial First State, we're passionate about providing advisers with a broad range of strategies they can deploy to create unique portfolios for their clients that meet financial objectives," Quirk commented.

Sponsored Video
get a step ahead

"We are constantly talking to our adviser network and industry partners to ensure we have our finger on the pulse of investor demand and that we can enable them to respond quickly in changing market conditions.

"The addition of 17 new strategies to FirstChoice bolsters our offering, including our uncontested speed-to-market and flexibility that enables faster unit pricing through T+1 settlements."

The new funds available through FirstChoice are, CFS Thrive+ Sustainable Growth, Janus Henderson Tactical Income, Western Asset Australian Bond, T.Rowe Price Dynamic Global Bond, FirstRate Cash on FirstChoice Wholesale Investments, AB Managed Volatility Equities, DNR Capital Australian Equities High Conviction, GQG Partners Global Equity, Intermede Global Equities, Quay Global Real Estate (Unhedged), Sage Capital Equity Plus, Nanuk New World, AXA IM Sustainable Equity, Pendal Global Select, CFS ETF Exposure Series: Physical Gold, CFS ETF Exposure Series: US Shares, CFS ETF Exposure Series: All-World ex-US Shares, Stewart Investors Global Emerging Markets Sustainability (re-opened).

In October, as part of a $430 million investment to "build a stronger and more agile business," CFS entered a strategic partnership to deliver the new FirstChoice platform on Bravura's Sonata Alta Solution in conjunction with Tech Mahindra.

CFS chief executive, superannuation Kelly Power said: "This will ensure that one of the largest and most highly regarded platforms in the market becomes even better."

"This is a significant and important next step which will enhance the FirstChoice offering with best-in-class technology providers delivering market leading cloud native technology and services to employers, members and advisers."

CFS stated that the new FirstChoice platform will support advisers by simplifying business processes and servicing costs, alongside real-time tracking of applications and transactions, instant reporting capabilities and more investment options.

Meanwhile, as previously reported by Financial Standard, in November, CFS debuted a major wealth platform innovation CFS Edge, a wrap platform which will be tested over the Christmas period for launch in the new year.

Quirk said CFS Edge will sit at the heart of the advice tech stack, bringing together the software that sits inside advisers' practices, with managed accounts at its core.

"CFS Edge integrates seamlessly into the advice technology stack, unifying business technologies through advanced two-way integration. It's built upon state-of-the-art technology that seamlessly links with the industry's wider ecosystem of apps and services, making it easy to create and launch plug-ins to optimise processes," Quirk said.

"Managed account functionality is core to the CFS Edge platform offering and we're committed to becoming the market leader in managed accounts. We'll offer a complete suite of portfolio management solutions, including tailored SMAs that can be designed to unique needs of advisers and their clients. For businesses with a MDA licence, we'll deliver institutional rebalancing capabilities to allow them to manage portfolios centrally and efficiently."

A spokesperson for the investment manager said the planning for the migration of the exiting FirstWrap and white label wrap members to CFS Edge is underway.

Read more: FirstChoiceCFS EdgeColonial First StateGQG PartnersJanus HendersonAXA IMBravuraBryce QuirkCFS ThriveDNR CapitalFinancial StandardFirstRateIntermedeKelly PowerNanukPendalQuay Global InvestorsSage CapitalSonata AltaStewart Investors GlobalT.Rowe PriceTech MahindraWestern Asset
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Colonial First State debuts 'major wealth platform innovation'
Iress unveils Connectivity Network
Rest revamps equities team
Janus Henderson announces board changes
Religious carve outs for faith-based super funds are dead
AustralianSuper botches major tech upgrade
Cbus pledges $500m to support Housing Accord
AXA IM Alts launches BTR strategy, partners with NHFIC
FS Sustainability sets out to find ESG Power50
Super fund reporting requirements 'a dog's breakfast'

Editor's Choice

Rest names new independent chair

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Rest chair Ken Marshman will step down at the end of the year, to be replaced by a former Victorian government minister.

HNWs recalibrate investment goals: Report

CHLOE WALKER
Latest research from Investment Trends has indicated that the proportion of Aussie high-net-worths making substantial asset allocation changes to their portfolio has shrunk for the second year in a row, with just under two in five (37%) making substantial asset allocation changes to their portfolio ...

Hostplus, Maritime Super make merger official

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Almost two years since pooling their assets, the two funds have officially signed a successor fund transfer deed.

2023 adviser exam dates released

CHLOE WALKER
ASIC has announced the sitting dates for the 2023 financial adviser exams, the first of which will be held on February 16.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.