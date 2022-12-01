Colonial First State adds 17 new funds to FirstChoice platform

Colonial First State (CFS) has significantly expanded its FirstChoice menu, adding a range of ETF exposures, fixed interest, and sustainability strategies.

Following the addition of the 17 new funds, the FirstChoice platform has reached the largest number of strategies in its 20-year history.

The new funds available to investors this week include exposure to a physical gold ETF, four fixed interest and cash funds, four sustainability and ESG-focused funds, as well as broader in-demand strategies from providers like GQG Partners and Janus Henderson.

CFS said the expanded menu has been formulated in response to ongoing adviser feedback, including an analysis of 15,000 adviser interactions, engagement with research ratings houses, and monitoring of global and domestic macroeconomic trends.

CFS group executive of distribution Bryce Quirk said that the investment manager is proud to work closely with advisers and industry partners to uncover the changing needs of investors to empower advisers with greater choice.

"At Colonial First State, we're passionate about providing advisers with a broad range of strategies they can deploy to create unique portfolios for their clients that meet financial objectives," Quirk commented.

"We are constantly talking to our adviser network and industry partners to ensure we have our finger on the pulse of investor demand and that we can enable them to respond quickly in changing market conditions.

"The addition of 17 new strategies to FirstChoice bolsters our offering, including our uncontested speed-to-market and flexibility that enables faster unit pricing through T+1 settlements."

The new funds available through FirstChoice are, CFS Thrive+ Sustainable Growth, Janus Henderson Tactical Income, Western Asset Australian Bond, T.Rowe Price Dynamic Global Bond, FirstRate Cash on FirstChoice Wholesale Investments, AB Managed Volatility Equities, DNR Capital Australian Equities High Conviction, GQG Partners Global Equity, Intermede Global Equities, Quay Global Real Estate (Unhedged), Sage Capital Equity Plus, Nanuk New World, AXA IM Sustainable Equity, Pendal Global Select, CFS ETF Exposure Series: Physical Gold, CFS ETF Exposure Series: US Shares, CFS ETF Exposure Series: All-World ex-US Shares, Stewart Investors Global Emerging Markets Sustainability (re-opened).

In October, as part of a $430 million investment to "build a stronger and more agile business," CFS entered a strategic partnership to deliver the new FirstChoice platform on Bravura's Sonata Alta Solution in conjunction with Tech Mahindra.

CFS chief executive, superannuation Kelly Power said: "This will ensure that one of the largest and most highly regarded platforms in the market becomes even better."

"This is a significant and important next step which will enhance the FirstChoice offering with best-in-class technology providers delivering market leading cloud native technology and services to employers, members and advisers."

CFS stated that the new FirstChoice platform will support advisers by simplifying business processes and servicing costs, alongside real-time tracking of applications and transactions, instant reporting capabilities and more investment options.

Meanwhile, as previously reported by Financial Standard, in November, CFS debuted a major wealth platform innovation CFS Edge, a wrap platform which will be tested over the Christmas period for launch in the new year.

Quirk said CFS Edge will sit at the heart of the advice tech stack, bringing together the software that sits inside advisers' practices, with managed accounts at its core.

"CFS Edge integrates seamlessly into the advice technology stack, unifying business technologies through advanced two-way integration. It's built upon state-of-the-art technology that seamlessly links with the industry's wider ecosystem of apps and services, making it easy to create and launch plug-ins to optimise processes," Quirk said.

"Managed account functionality is core to the CFS Edge platform offering and we're committed to becoming the market leader in managed accounts. We'll offer a complete suite of portfolio management solutions, including tailored SMAs that can be designed to unique needs of advisers and their clients. For businesses with a MDA licence, we'll deliver institutional rebalancing capabilities to allow them to manage portfolios centrally and efficiently."

A spokesperson for the investment manager said the planning for the migration of the exiting FirstWrap and white label wrap members to CFS Edge is underway.