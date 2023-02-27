Newspaper icon
Clime profits slide, poised for further M&A

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 27 FEB 2023   12:25PM

Clime Investment Management's statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) slid 47% on the back of integration costs and investors won't receive an interim dividend, as it plans for more M&A activity.

Clime's NPAT has slid to $236,000 from $445,000 in its half-year results.

Clime explained results for the six months to December 2022 period came in lower due to planned integration costs of recent strategic acquisitions but believed the synergies were expected to contribute to the second half FY23, and strongly into FY24.

Last year, Clime acquired MTIS Wealth Management (MTIS) and Ralton Asset Management; it said both acquisitions are in line with its strategic growth objective. It also formed strategic alliances with Marcus Today and Torica Capital.

Clime attributed a 27% increase in its gross income ($8.8 million) over the prior corresponding period (pcp) to the MTIS takeover.

It also signaled further acquisitions on the horizon, saying recent disruption and consolidation in the financial services sector is an opportunity.

"The group foresees a range of highly attractive opportunities," it outlined.

"To be an active participant in the industry consolidation, the Clime board has elected to reserve capital in the first half of FY2023 and not pay a first half dividend."

Clime further reported funds under management (FUM) and advice increased by 8% to $5.5 billion since 30 June 2022 and funds under advice (FUA) grew by $287 million or 7% to $4.2 billion.

It said direct funds under management via individually managed accounts (IMAs), separately managed accounts (SMAs) and managed funds added $98 million or 8% to $1.3 billion since 30 June 2022.

It also reported, Madison Financial Group's revenue of $1.4 million is "broadly in line" with the pcp but was affected by higher costs of doing business.

"Growing industry demand for managed accounts, the private wealth merger with MTIS, the full acquisition of Ralton, and the strategic alliances with Torica and Marcus Today, positions the Clime Group to provide high quality, diversified investment solutions across market segments," it concluded.

