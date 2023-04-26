Newspaper icon
Investment
Clime outlines growth focus, wins mandate

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 APR 2023   12:30PM

Clime Investment Management said it will increase investment in its managed accounts capability following strong client demand, while also flagging its first family office consulting mandate.

In an update to the ASX, Clime said its total funds under management and advice grew to $5.6 billion in the March quarter. About $1.3 billion of this is held in individual managed accounts (IMAs), separately managed accounts (SMAs) and managed funds.

It also holds $3.8 billion FUA with the Madison network and $0.5 billion on its WealthPortal platform.

Despite an overall increase in profits, Clime's IMAs dropped 2.3% from $526 million to $514 million, as well as its managed funds and mandates FUM falling 1.5% from $260 million to $256 million.

A similar loss was experienced last year, as Clime's statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) slid to $236,000 from $445,000 in the six months to December 2022.

However, Clime did note that, during the March quarter, its private wealth business secured its first family office consulting mandate with a $50 million advisory contract.

Clime said the volatility seen in the quarter was indicative of a turning point as it began to shift portfolios with the result of those changes expected to be seen this calendar year. It added it has completed a review of costs and consolidated certain functions, and continues to look for synergies from its recent acquisitions to further reduce costs and improve profits.

Therefore, a key focus is to continue to invest in its managed accounts capability.

"Key initiatives underway include increasing availability of our SMAs across leading platforms," Clime said.

"We have seen increased demand for the group's managed account consulting service in line with the industry move towards greater transparency and efficiency of investment management solutions," it said.

Meanwhile, in line with its strategy to provide wealth solutions for self-directed investors and advisers, Clime said a dedicated data analytics program has been underway during the second half of FY23.

It aims to gain competitive intelligence on future market conditions, better understand clients and provide wealth solutions in a way which is most convenient to investors and advisors.

The program includes a newly created role of chief client officer.

"As these opportunities evolve during the second half of FY23, cross collaboration between business units has identified new opportunities to accelerate growth and extracting revenue and cost synergies," it said.

"We believe this will translate into revenue growth in FY24."

Read more: Clime Investment Management
