ClearView welcomes chief of staff

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 18 SEP 2023   12:13PM

ClearView has appointed Sharon Leong to the newly created position of chief of staff.

Leong will report to ClearView managing director Nadine Gooderick and work with the executive leadership team to oversee the execution of the group's refreshed strategy and business plan.

She will also provide business management and advisory support to the leadership team and brings over 20 years of financial services experience in both Australia and the UK to the role.

Most recently, Leong was at Bank of Queensland in the role of executive business manager to the group executive, retail banking chief executive of ME Bank following its acquisition by BOQ.

Before that, she held several senior positions at Westpac Group, including PMO lead, senior manager of enterprise change and transformation, and senior portfolio and enterprise operations manager.

Leong also held roles within the platforms and investments businesses at BT Financial Group.

"Sharon is a respected financial services leader with extensive experience in strategy and business planning," Gooderick said.

"She has excellent organisational, communication, and stakeholder management skills and will help drive strategic outcomes as we work towards achieving our FY26 goals."

Commenting on the appointment, Leong shared her excitement.

"ClearView is a dynamic company that has gone through a period of simplification and transformation, which continues to grow and expand," she said.

"I am excited to be joining the business at this pivotal stage of its journey to support Nadine and the leadership team."

Last month, ClearView unveiled its FY23 results, and said its strategic decision to exclusively focus on the life insurance market had paid off, resulting in growth in both its in-force premiums and new business.

As of 30 June 2023, the group said it had $305.9 million in in-force life insurance premiums.

It further reported a 41% increase in underlying net profit after tax of $36.5 million and a 25% increase in new business to $25.2 million.

At the time, Gooderick said the decision to reset and transform the business in early 2020 by simplifying and investing in systems, processes, and technology, as well as expanding people capability, was starting to deliver benefits and growth through efficiencies, productivity gains, and scale benefits.

