Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

ClearView strengthens leadership team

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 17 JUL 2023   12:33PM

ClearView has bolstered its leadership team with three appointments across operations, product and pricing, and technology.

Joanne Faglioni, who originally joined ClearView in late 2021 as chief claims officer, has been promoted to group executive of operations.

Faglioni is now responsible for overseeing and driving improvements across administration and operations, including underwriting, claims and rehabilitation.

She previously worked at Zurich Australia/ANZ as the head of claims for OnePath before becoming chief claims officer in October 2020 when the two firms merged.

Nick Kulikov assumes the position of group executive for product and pricing, stepping up from his previous role as head of life insurance product and pricing, which he held since 2021.

Kulikov's responsibilities will expand to include data and analytics, and product and pricing.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

Kulikov joined ClearView from Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) where he was head of research and chief risk officer.

They both report to ClearView managing director Nadine Gooderick, who recently took up the top post after Simon Swanson stepped down in June.

Over the last 18 months, Gooderick said Faglioni has built and managed a "high-performing team, refreshed our customer claims journey and delivered improved end-to-end claims management outcomes".

"She is a highly respected professional who brings a depth of experience to the executive leadership team," she said.

On Kulikov's appointment, Gooderick said that he spearheaded the launch of ClearView's flagship product series, ClearChoice, in September 2021 and recently oversaw a range of product enhancements, which have been well received by financial advisers.

"Nick's knowledge and experience spans the entire life insurance value chain and I look forward to working more closely with him," she said.

Additionally, Hicham Mourad has been promoted to chief technology officer.

Hailing from BT Financial Group, he joined the firm in 2020 as general manager of information technology before being seconded to head the group's policy administration system transformation project last year.

With that project largely complete, Gooderick said the role has been broadened to include accountability for the delivery of the group's technology roadmap and other key initiatives.

"With life insurance market conditions improving and regulatory tailwinds on the horizon, there is a unique opportunity for ClearView to accelerate our transformation and growth," Gooderick said.

Read more: ClearViewRGANadine GooderickNick KulikovJoanne FaglioniBT Financial GroupClearChoiceHicham MouradOnePathSimon SwansonZurich Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Ignition Advice appoints chief platform, technology officer
Super planning remains top adviser focus this EOFY: Podcast
Cheques to wind down by 2030: Chalmers
Boutique appoints head of distribution
ClearView appoints chief executive
Biggest super funds face human rights complaints
ClearView enhances ClearChoice products
NEOS named Life Company of the Year
BT's Advance AM hit with stop orders
ClearView offloads managed investments unit

Editor's Choice

ClearView strengthens leadership team

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
ClearView has bolstered its leadership team with three appointments across operations, product and pricing, and technology.

KPMG recommends gender-focused super reforms

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:30PM
KPMG has proposed superannuation reforms targeted at home carers and recipients of paid parental leave to help close the gender gap.

MA Financial Group expands research team

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:32PM
MA Financial Group's corporate advisory and equities division has appointed Paul Hissey to the role of executive director.

UK government investigates sexism in financial services

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
The UK government is exploring sexism in the financial services sector, investigating the barriers still faced by women and whether careers should be marketed differently. In doing so, it's calling for international case studies for comparison.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Patrick Hodgens

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND PORTFOLIO MANAGER
FIRETRAIL INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
After close to three decades at Macquarie, Patrick Hodgens decided it was time for something different, applying his 34 years' experience in managing equity funds to a clean slate. He says it was the right decision. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.