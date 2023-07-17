ClearView strengthens leadership team

ClearView strengthens leadership teamBY KARREN VERGARA | MONDAY, 17 JUL 2023 12:33PM
Read more: ClearView, RGA, Nadine Gooderick, Nick Kulikov, Joanne Faglioni, BT Financial Group, ClearChoice, Hicham Mourad, OnePath, Simon Swanson, Zurich Australia
ClearView has bolstered its leadership team with three appointments across operations, product and pricing, and technology.
Joanne Faglioni, who originally joined ClearView in late 2021 as chief claims officer, has been promoted to group executive of operations.
Faglioni is now responsible for overseeing and driving improvements across administration and operations, including underwriting, claims and rehabilitation.
She previously worked at Zurich Australia/ANZ as the head of claims for OnePath before becoming chief claims officer in October 2020 when the two firms merged.
Nick Kulikov assumes the position of group executive for product and pricing, stepping up from his previous role as head of life insurance product and pricing, which he held since 2021.
Kulikov's responsibilities will expand to include data and analytics, and product and pricing.
Kulikov joined ClearView from Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) where he was head of research and chief risk officer.
They both report to ClearView managing director Nadine Gooderick, who recently took up the top post after Simon Swanson stepped down in June.
Over the last 18 months, Gooderick said Faglioni has built and managed a "high-performing team, refreshed our customer claims journey and delivered improved end-to-end claims management outcomes".
"She is a highly respected professional who brings a depth of experience to the executive leadership team," she said.
On Kulikov's appointment, Gooderick said that he spearheaded the launch of ClearView's flagship product series, ClearChoice, in September 2021 and recently oversaw a range of product enhancements, which have been well received by financial advisers.
"Nick's knowledge and experience spans the entire life insurance value chain and I look forward to working more closely with him," she said.
Additionally, Hicham Mourad has been promoted to chief technology officer.
Hailing from BT Financial Group, he joined the firm in 2020 as general manager of information technology before being seconded to head the group's policy administration system transformation project last year.
With that project largely complete, Gooderick said the role has been broadened to include accountability for the delivery of the group's technology roadmap and other key initiatives.
"With life insurance market conditions improving and regulatory tailwinds on the horizon, there is a unique opportunity for ClearView to accelerate our transformation and growth," Gooderick said.
Related News
Editor's Choice
ClearView strengthens leadership team|
KPMG recommends gender-focused super reforms|
MA Financial Group expands research team|
UK government investigates sexism in financial services|
|Sponsored by
Building Aussie equity portfolios
Tips and insights on stock selection to achieve a client's investment objectives by AssureInvest's Andrew Doherty.
|Sponsored by
Setting out our progress towards a sustainable transition
Explore the summary of our latest Sustainability Report.
|Sponsored by
Fostering Change With Impact Investing
Read how T. Rowe Price is searching for the winners that are leading the charge and putting capital behind those aiming towards positive outcomes.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Flipping the perspective: What is a fit-for-purpose SoA?
Strategic asset allocation: what matters in the long run
The game's afoot: Unit trusts versus ETPs
Giving more thoughtfully
Patrick Hodgens
FIRETRAIL INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED