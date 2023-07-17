ClearView strengthens leadership team

ClearView has bolstered its leadership team with three appointments across operations, product and pricing, and technology.

Joanne Faglioni, who originally joined ClearView in late 2021 as chief claims officer, has been promoted to group executive of operations.

Faglioni is now responsible for overseeing and driving improvements across administration and operations, including underwriting, claims and rehabilitation.

She previously worked at Zurich Australia/ANZ as the head of claims for OnePath before becoming chief claims officer in October 2020 when the two firms merged.

Nick Kulikov assumes the position of group executive for product and pricing, stepping up from his previous role as head of life insurance product and pricing, which he held since 2021.

Kulikov's responsibilities will expand to include data and analytics, and product and pricing.

Kulikov joined ClearView from Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) where he was head of research and chief risk officer.

They both report to ClearView managing director Nadine Gooderick, who recently took up the top post after Simon Swanson stepped down in June.

Over the last 18 months, Gooderick said Faglioni has built and managed a "high-performing team, refreshed our customer claims journey and delivered improved end-to-end claims management outcomes".

"She is a highly respected professional who brings a depth of experience to the executive leadership team," she said.

On Kulikov's appointment, Gooderick said that he spearheaded the launch of ClearView's flagship product series, ClearChoice, in September 2021 and recently oversaw a range of product enhancements, which have been well received by financial advisers.

"Nick's knowledge and experience spans the entire life insurance value chain and I look forward to working more closely with him," she said.

Additionally, Hicham Mourad has been promoted to chief technology officer.

Hailing from BT Financial Group, he joined the firm in 2020 as general manager of information technology before being seconded to head the group's policy administration system transformation project last year.

With that project largely complete, Gooderick said the role has been broadened to include accountability for the delivery of the group's technology roadmap and other key initiatives.

"With life insurance market conditions improving and regulatory tailwinds on the horizon, there is a unique opportunity for ClearView to accelerate our transformation and growth," Gooderick said.