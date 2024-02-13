Claremont Global launches ETF range

Claremont Global launches ETF rangeBY CHLOE WALKER | TUESDAY, 13 FEB 2024 12:36PM
Retail investors can now gain access to the unhedged Claremont Global Fund (CGUN) and the hedged Claremont Global Fund (CGHE) on the ASX.
Claremont Global head and co-portfolio manager Bob Desmond said its decision to target the retail market is due to the increasing demand for high-conviction global equity managers.
"High conviction certainly defines the investment philosophy of our $1.4 billion fund," Desmond said.
"We own 10 to 15 of the highest-quality global businesses, targeting an 8-12% absolute return a year, measured over five-to-seven years while remaining focussed on long-term capital preservation."
The Claremont Global Fund was established in February 2014. Over the past five years, it has made a total return of 16.99% per annum, as at January 31.
The Sydney-based fund manager said it screens over 70,000 companies worldwide as part of its research process.
By applying specific quantitative and qualitative criteria, the list is narrowed down to about 150 companies that may be suitable for investment.
From there, a further screening process leads to an approved list of around 40 businesses. Finally, the last 10 to 15 companies are selected for inclusion in the portfolio.
Desmond said this process also includes definite parameters about industry sectors and corporate characteristics.
For example, the fund doesn't participate in banks, pharmaceuticals, utilities, or resources.
Rather, Desmond said, the fund invests in essential non-leveraged financial services, well-established technology companies, healthcare (excluding pharmaceuticals), business service providers, niche high-margin industrials and quality consumer brands.
"We look for dominant market positions, low cost to value customer propositions, an owner-managed culture, consistent earnings power, strong balance sheets and diversity in products and services," Desmond said.
Claremont Global is a member of E&P Financial Group. It has an investment team of six people.
