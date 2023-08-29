Newspaper icon
Citi terminates staff super fund

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 29 AUG 2023   12:55PM

Citi is closing its staff superannuation fund and ceasing all defined benefit funding, saying it's no longer feasible to continue operating.

Employees were recently advised the company had given notice to the trustee that it has decided to terminate the Citibank Australia Staff Superannuation Fund, with the closure to take place on September 30.

The corporate fund was first established in 1950 and has operated in its current form since 2000.

As of its 2022 annual report, the fund had about 125 members and funds under management of $66.7 million. The FUM and member count have been steadily dwindling for some time, however the minutes from its last annual members meeting in August 2022 state: "Citi has not informed the trustee of any planned changes to the fund and continues to support the fund as it always has."

However, it's now said: "The regulatory requirements imposed on superannuation funds in Australia have continued to grow, resulting in increasingly higher demands, risks and costs."

"More regulatory changes are on the horizon, which will further increase complexity and operating costs."

In terminating, Citi also advised it will no longer support the defined benefit guarantees members were entitled to. Instead, members will receive their account balance as well as a lump sum amount, representing their converted defined benefit, based on having been a member to September 30.

According to its unaudited financial accounts for the year to December 2022, the fund - which is also open to employees' spouses - had total member liabilities of $65.8 million. Of those, just over $16 million were to defined benefit members.

Whatever remains in the fund after members have been paid out is to be paid back to Citigroup, as allowed for under its trust deed.

While not commenting on specific employee compensation matters, a spokesperson for Citi said that the group, in conjunction with the fund's board of trustees and external consultants, "have worked closely with members to ensure an equitable outcome."

Citi's decision to close its staff offering follows that of Heidelberg Australia at April end after 64 years in operation.

The Heidelberg Australia Superannuation Fund, as at June 2022, had just $23.6 million in savings on behalf of 70 members. They also had their defined benefit converted and paid as a lump sum into a new super fund alongside their account balance.

"... this decision was reached after careful consideration about the ongoing viability of the fund and the significant challenges faced by small funds in the current regulatory environment," members were told.

"It has been necessary due to the increasing challenges of running a corporate superannuation fund. Over the years, the regulatory environment has become more complex, which has increased the demands, risks and costs associated with running a small, stand-alone corporate superannuation fund. The future entails further regulatory changes and it has become clear that a need for greater scale is paramount."

Heidelberg also provided employee members with $2000 each to put towards financial advice following the fund's closure.

