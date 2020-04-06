Charterhill founder incarcerated

The founder of Charterhill Group, which collapsed in 2014, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, and will serve at least six of these behind bars.

Charterhill Group, run by George Nowak, provided a "one stop shop" for SMSF clients; providing financial advice on establishing SMSFs, purchasing investment properties, property management, insurance and taxation.

The charges against the former director concern the misappropriation of $1.2 million in assets.

Part way through the criminal trial at the District Court of South Australia, Nowak pleaded guilty to 17 counts of aggravated deception and one count of dishonest dealings with documents.

In a statement, ASIC said the judge Sophie David described Nowak's offences of being of utmost seriousness, arguing he had significantly impacted his victims lives in order to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Worse still, ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said Nowak had acted deliberately.

"Mr Nowak deliberately misled his clients and used their funds for his own benefit," she said.

"Mr Nowak dishonestly and deliberately breached his clients' trust.

"The Court's sentence reflects the seriousness of this conduct and the impact it had on Mr Nowak's clients."

The Court found that instead of using his client's money to undertake property purchases as intended, Nowak held the funds in a separate account and did not apply the funds to any property purchases.

Following the conviction, Nowak has been automatically disqualified from managing a corporation for five years.

Four of Charterhill's businesses are currently under external control, including Lending Solutions International (liquidators appointed), Nova Real Estate (external administrators appointed), EJ Property Developments (receivers and managers appointed) and Financial Wellness (receivers and managers appointed).

ASIC previously banned Nowak from providing financial services in March 2015 after the collapse of Charterhill Group. Prior to the ban, ASIC froze the assets and imposed travel restraints on both Nowak and his wife.