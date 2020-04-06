NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
Charterhill founder incarcerated
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 6 APR 2020   12:20PM

The founder of Charterhill Group, which collapsed in 2014, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, and will serve at least six of these behind bars.

Charterhill Group, run by George Nowak, provided a "one stop shop" for SMSF clients; providing financial advice on establishing SMSFs, purchasing investment properties, property management, insurance and taxation.

The charges against the former director concern the misappropriation of $1.2 million in assets.

Part way through the criminal trial at the District Court of South Australia, Nowak pleaded guilty to 17 counts of aggravated deception and one count of dishonest dealings with documents.

In a statement, ASIC said the judge Sophie David described Nowak's offences of being of utmost seriousness, arguing he had significantly impacted his victims lives in order to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Worse still, ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said Nowak had acted deliberately.

"Mr Nowak deliberately misled his clients and used their funds for his own benefit," she said.

"Mr Nowak dishonestly and deliberately breached his clients' trust.

"The Court's sentence reflects the seriousness of this conduct and the impact it had on Mr Nowak's clients."

The Court found that instead of using his client's money to undertake property purchases as intended, Nowak held the funds in a separate account and did not apply the funds to any property purchases.

Following the conviction, Nowak has been automatically disqualified from managing a corporation for five years.

Four of Charterhill's businesses are currently under external control, including Lending Solutions International (liquidators appointed), Nova Real Estate (external administrators appointed), EJ Property Developments (receivers and managers appointed) and Financial Wellness (receivers and managers appointed).

ASIC previously banned Nowak from providing financial services in March 2015 after the collapse of Charterhill Group. Prior to the ban, ASIC froze the assets and imposed travel restraints on both Nowak and his wife.

Read more: ASICCharterhill GroupSMSFDanielle PressDistrict Court of South AustraliaEJ Property DevelopmentsFinancial WellnessGeorge NowakLending Solutions InternationalNova Real EstateSophie David
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC drags CFS to court over MySuper
Financial regulators poised for action
AMP Life, AMP Capital fined
ASIC cancels slew of AFSLs
Lack of independence must be made clear: ASIC
Early access to super scheme results in permanent ban
Mayfair 101 accused of misleading advertising
Industry bodies work to ease regulatory burdens
Former ANZ adviser banned
IMAP not anticipating regulatory overhaul
Editor's Choice
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's superannuation sector is fighting a war on three different fronts, as the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues to bite.
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Significant hikes in group insurance premiums have been put down to the Protecting Your Super reforms - with members of four superannuation funds facing premium increases of 34%.
Super funds asked to model early release impact
KANIKA SOOD
APRA has asked superannuation funds to submit their in-house modelling on the magnitude of impact they are expecting from the Federal Government's special allowance for early release from superannuation.
Chant West sale hits roadblock
KANIKA SOOD
Zenith Investment Partners wants to reverse out of its planned $12 million purchase of Chant West's superannuation business, saying the latter has been materially affected since February, but Chant West is digging its heels in.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Gregory Cantor
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AUSTRALIAN CATHOLIC SUPERANNUATION AND RETIREMENT FUND
Dignity is important for Greg Cantor. It underpins who he is, and it's what he has strived for 30 years to provide fund members each and every day. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something merQEJi3