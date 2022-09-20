Charter Hall secures ATO HQ

Charter Hall secures ATO HQBY CHLOE WALKER | TUESDAY, 20 SEP 2022 12:19PM
Charter Hall Group has acquired a $300 million site in Canberra to construct the new headquarters for the Australian Taxation Office (ATO).
Located near Parliament House, the 33,000sqm, five-storey building will be developed by the property fund giant alongside DOMA and Kenyon Investments.
Charter Hall Office chief executive Carmel Hourigan said that the brand-new office project will extend the firm's office funds under management (FUM) to $29 billion, including committed developments and reduce the weighted average age of its office portfolio toward eight years.
"This is in line with our strategy to take advantage of the bifurcation of office markets, where we continue to attract tenants to state-of-the-art, sustainable, and well-positioned buildings offering premium amenity and wellbeing services, as we continue to work with tenants preferring modern buildings with the latest amenity and wellbeing services," Hourigan said.
Charter Hall Group managing director and chief executive David Harrison added: "We are delighted to extend our partnership with both DOMA and the Commonwealth government as a long-term tenant customer, as we modernise our office portfolios and select low vacancy markets which will drive long-term growth for our investors."
Protecting and enhancing nature, climate and communities
A holistic approach to land-based investing can have profound benefits for nature, climate and people while pursuing strong financial results.
