Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Charter Hall secures ATO HQ

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 20 SEP 2022   12:19PM

Charter Hall Group has acquired a $300 million site in Canberra to construct the new headquarters for the Australian Taxation Office (ATO).

Located near Parliament House, the 33,000sqm, five-storey building will be developed by the property fund giant alongside DOMA and Kenyon Investments.

Charter Hall Office chief executive Carmel Hourigan said that the brand-new office project will extend the firm's office funds under management (FUM) to $29 billion, including committed developments and reduce the weighted average age of its office portfolio toward eight years.

"This is in line with our strategy to take advantage of the bifurcation of office markets, where we continue to attract tenants to state-of-the-art, sustainable, and well-positioned buildings offering premium amenity and wellbeing services, as we continue to work with tenants preferring modern buildings with the latest amenity and wellbeing services," Hourigan said.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

Charter Hall Group managing director and chief executive David Harrison added: "We are delighted to extend our partnership with both DOMA and the Commonwealth government as a long-term tenant customer, as we modernise our office portfolios and select low vacancy markets which will drive long-term growth for our investors."

Read more: Charter Hall GroupAustralian Taxation OfficeDOMACarmel HouriganDavid HarrisonKenyon Investments
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Charter Hall to commence second Chifley Tower
Crypto asset reforms underway: Treasurer
Charter Hall grabs Melbourne icon for $65m
Charter Hall sells half-stake in office fund to GIC
Charter Hall, VFMC commence $460m office build
Australian Retirement Trust confirms new HQ
Charter Hall, Investa in $800m JV
Charter Hall, pension fund buy out Irongate
SMSF sector grows 11%: ATO stats
Charter Hall, PGGM make moves on Irongate

Editor's Choice

Aware Super deepens TAL relationship

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
Aware Super has expanded its mandate with TAL, with the insurer to now provide cover to VicSuper members as well.

QIC adds to multi-sector private debt team

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:38PM
QIC's multi-sector private debt team is expanding with the appointment of Carlo Lucci as an associate director.

Active Super expands digital offering

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:19PM
The super fund introduced Super View, a new online data tool allowing members to see the identity, value and weightings of their investments.

Property fund hires from AXA IM

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:16PM
Retail property solutions provider United Property Service (UPS) has appointed Lisa Wood as its first asset management director.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
22

RG146 Refresher 

SEP
29

AICLA/ANZIIF Claims Convention 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Nathan Jacobsen

MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIVERGER LIMITED
Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen has steered the ship both figuratively and literally. After a career in the Australian Royal Navy, he has risen through the corporate ranks, leading teams with lessons learnt at sea. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.