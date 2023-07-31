Charter Hall offloads UNSW asset

Charter Hall offloads UNSW assetBY CHLOE WALKER | MONDAY, 31 JUL 2023 12:27PM
Charter Hall's Direct PFA fund has divested its leasehold interest in UNSW Kensington for $80 million to meet investor redemption requests.
The office building, located at 221-227 Anzac Parade in Kensington, is leased by the University of New South Wales (UNSW) with nine years remaining on the existing lease.
It was purchased by Charter Hall from an unidentified Korean institution for approximately the same amount just two years ago.
At the time of purchase, Charter Hall direct chief executive Steven Bennett said: "The opportunity to invest in the UNSW L5 Building is consistent with PFA's strategy of acquiring assets with a long leases to strong tenant covenants."
Today, however Bennett said "this divestment is in line with the group's portfolio curation strategy, and demonstrates its commitment to transacting with financial discipline and acting in the best interest of its investors."
Charter Hall added that in line with its product disclosure statement, PFA offers investors liquidity windows every five years.
"PFA accepted all redemption requests received in response to its most recent liquidity event and will meet those requests in full in an orderly and progressive manner," it said.
The transaction was brokered off-market.
