Investment
Charter Hall offloads UNSW asset

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 31 JUL 2023   12:27PM

Charter Hall's Direct PFA fund has divested its leasehold interest in UNSW Kensington for $80 million to meet investor redemption requests.

The office building, located at 221-227 Anzac Parade in Kensington, is leased by the University of New South Wales (UNSW) with nine years remaining on the existing lease.

It was purchased by Charter Hall from an unidentified Korean institution for approximately the same amount just two years ago.

At the time of purchase, Charter Hall direct chief executive Steven Bennett said: "The opportunity to invest in the UNSW L5 Building is consistent with PFA's strategy of acquiring assets with a long leases to strong tenant covenants."

Today, however Bennett said "this divestment is in line with the group's portfolio curation strategy, and demonstrates its commitment to transacting with financial discipline and acting in the best interest of its investors."

Charter Hall added that in line with its product disclosure statement, PFA offers investors liquidity windows every five years.

"PFA accepted all redemption requests received in response to its most recent liquidity event and will meet those requests in full in an orderly and progressive manner," it said.

The transaction was brokered off-market.

Advice from Shartru failed best interests duty, ASIC says

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
ASIC has imposed additional licence conditions on dealer group Shartru Wealth Management, saying representatives have not been adequately supervised, leading to some financial advice provided failing the best interests duty.

New boutique hires EQT as RE

KARREN VERGARA
Equity Trustees has won another responsible entity mandate this month from a fledgling investment manager whose funds currently focus on Australian equities.

Aware Super details new term deposit option

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Aware Super members with at least $15,000 in their account can now invest their super directly in term deposits, locking in rates currently as high as 5.25%.

Review forces ASX to fix intra-group conflicts

KARREN VERGARA
Another review from the fallout of the bungled CHESS replacement saga will force the ASX to implement 13 recommendations to manage conflicts of interest among its subsidiaries.

