Financial Planning

Chant West launches platform rankings

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 30 AUG 2022   12:12PM

Chant West has expanded its apple rating scale to investment platforms, launching today with ratings for five platforms.

Previously used to assess super and pension funds, Chant West will now use the rating service to review the features, services and investments provided to financial advisers and their clients by platforms.

Chant West general manager Ian Fryer explained the decision was made in response to market feedback for a comprehensive assessment that helped advisers compare platforms and assess their core features and capabilities in key areas.

"Through our experience reviewing and rating super and pension funds over many decades, we've developed a wealth of knowledge and experience in understanding how a platform operates and how it interacts with and supports the advice community," he said.

A statement advised the platform ratings' methodology focuses on five main criteria: adviser services, investments, fees, member services and organisational strengths, with the most important and heavily weighted feature being adviser services.

"We consider adviser services the most important part of a platform's offering. The benefit of a platform is that it offers greater efficiencies to advisers to enable them to focus on providing strategic advice to their clients, rather than spending time on platform administration. This is an important contributor to providing strong member outcomes for platform clients," Fryer said.

The adviser services component includes criteria such as the quality of the platform's adviser portal and other digital tools, the process for buying and selling assets, business level reporting and client reporting capabilities, as well as contact centre, technical and practice management support.

Under the system, five apples is the highest rating, ranking the platform as a 'Highest Quality Platform'. Four apples constitutes a 'High Quality Platform', while three apples is a 'Fair Quality Platform'.

While the platform ratings are a new service, Chant West has already rated five of the market's key platform providers.

AMP's MyNorth, Netwealth Accelerator and BT Panorama all received five apples, while Colonial First State FirstWrap Plus and Macquarie Consolidator II received four apples.

"We expect to rate more platforms over time including some of the retail master trusts. The platform rating is appropriate for all products that financial advisers use to provide flexible solutions for their clients," Fryer said.

Chant West Ian Fryer MyNorth
