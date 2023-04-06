Newspaper icon
Challenger to sell $3.4bn real estate arm

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 6 APR 2023   12:05PM

The investment manager will sell its Australian real estate business (CRE) to Elanor Investors Group for $42 million, with the two also establishing a partnership.

Challenger's real estate funds management business has about $3.4 billion in assets across the retail, industrial and office sectors. Upon completion of the transaction, Challenger will become Elanor's largest shareholder with an 18% stake.

In addition, the deal includes a strategic partnership whereby Fidante will exclusively distribute Elanor's existing and new funds, and Elanor will become Challenger's commercial real estate partner in Australia and New Zealand.

Challenger managing director and chief executive Nick Hamilton said the combination of its real estate platform and Elanor will provide a significant uplift in capability and scale.

"Elanor's track record in originating high-quality real estate opportunities, combined with Fidante's award-winning distribution capability, will allow us to meet more customer needs," he said.

"Challenger will benefit from both alignment and access to growth via the acquisition of a strategic stake in Elanor, and we are excited to continue to grow the real estate platform together with the Elanor team."

Meanwhile, Elanor chief executive Glenn Willis added: "We are pleased to have executed on a key strategic objective of the Group to grow AUM through the acquisition of a significant real estate funds management platform. This is a transformational transaction for Elanor."

Representing the strategic nature of the partnership, Challenger said it intends to be a long-term Elanor security holder and will work with management to support the growth of the business, which will include a Challenger representative joining the Elanor board.

The transaction is expected to close in June. At that time, Elanor will have more than doubled its assets under management to $6.4 billion.

Read more: ChallengerElanor Investors GroupFidanteGlenn WillisNick Hamilton
