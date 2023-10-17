Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Challenger posts record annuity sales

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 17 OCT 2023   11:48AM

Challenger reported Total Life sales for the first quarter reached $2.8 billion, primarily driven by record annuity sales, contributing to substantial growth in its book value.

The investment manager said annuity sales jumped by 17% to $2.1 billion, and lifetime annuity sales increased by 365% to $837 million.

It found demand for longer dated annuities improved, with 91% of new business annuity sales being lifetime or a term of two years or more, compared to 69% on the prior corresponding period (pcp).

It added the tenor on new business annuity sales increased to 9.8 years in the quarter, up from 5.5 years in the pcp.

Meanwhile, domestic retail sales decreased 4% to $945 million, reflecting higher lifetime annuity sales and fixed term annuity sales of two years or more, offset by lower one-year fixed term annuity sales.

Further, retail one-year fixed term annuity sales decreased 25% to $260 million, and retail lifetime annuity sales increased 21% to $218 million and comprised Liquid Lifetime sales of $98 million (up 9%) and CarePlus sales of $120 million (up 33%).

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

According to Challenger, its CarePlus product achieved its highest quarter of sales since launching in 2015, reflecting the growing opportunity in aged care.

Consistent with growing longer duration business, Challenger said retail fixed term annuity sales of two years or more increased to $467 million and represented 64% of total retail fixed term sales, up from 57% in the pcp.

This was supported by strong reinvestment rates, with approximately 90% of maturities of term annuities of two years or more reinvested during the quarter, Challenger said.

Further, institutional sales grew by 10% to $1.8 billion, primarily driven by its recent $619 million mandate with Aware Super.

Challenger reaffirmed its FY24 normalised net profit before tax guidance range of between $555 million and $605 million.

"Challenger has started FY24 well, demonstrating our progress in executing a range of strategic initiatives to drive growth and extend the duration of annuity business to improve book quality," Challenger managing director and chief executive Nick Hamilton said.

"Our Life business delivered another strong performance, with annuity sales driving book growth of 4.2%. In particular, sales of lifetime and longer duration annuity business were exceptional, supported by rising demand for guaranteed income."

Hamilton explained there is a significant opportunity for the business to support superannuation funds to help meet their members' needs in retirement.

"We're making great progress in ensuring it's easier for customers, clients and advisers to do business with us," he said.

Finally, Challenger officially launched its fixed term annuities on the Netwealth platform in September.

It said this provides advisers and their clients with a seamless and contemporary experience to access fixed term annuities directly and invest both superannuation and non-superannuation monies.

"With the structural tailwinds to the Australian retirement market, we have an exciting year ahead as we leverage our expertise to meet the growing need for guaranteed income and active investment management," Hamilton said.

Read more: ChallengerTotal LifeCarePlusNick HamiltonAware SuperNetwealth
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Life insurance industry profits double, premiums rise: KPMG
Iress Wealth appoints interim chief
Link shakes up board, names super industry veteran
Housing crisis costing Australia $64bn: Aware
FEAL appoints NGS Super chief to board
Rainmaker names ESG leader super funds
Launch of new superannuation body imminent
Cost-of-living crisis will persist into future: Study
A roadmap for transitioning to managed accounts
Aware Super rolls out adviser portal

Editor's Choice

Life insurance industry profits double, premiums rise: KPMG

ANDREW MCKEAN
Life insurance profits in Australia have soared to $1.2 billion, doubling in the year to 30 June 2023, primarily due to gains in superannuation business, according to KPMG's annual market review.

Equip Super welcomes new chair

CHLOE WALKER
Michael Cameron will become the fund's new chair, replacing Danny Casey.

The ugly truth: Unattractive fund managers are investment darlings

ANDREW MCKEAN
According to a study by Shanghai Jiao Tong University, having a face only a mother could love pays off in funds management, as unattractive fundies outperform their good-looking peers.

BlackRock unveils new gold ETF

CHLOE WALKER
The BlackRock iShares Physical Gold ETF (GLDN) will soon be available to financial advisers and investors, offering exposure to physical gold at a low cost.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Helen de Mestre

MANAGING DIRECTOR, COUNTRY HEAD AU/NZ
PRINCIPAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Since taking the reins at Principal Asset Management, country head Helen de Mestre has doubled the firm's assets under management, a milestone she attributes to cultivating great client relationships. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.