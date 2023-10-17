Challenger posts record annuity sales

Challenger reported Total Life sales for the first quarter reached $2.8 billion, primarily driven by record annuity sales, contributing to substantial growth in its book value.

The investment manager said annuity sales jumped by 17% to $2.1 billion, and lifetime annuity sales increased by 365% to $837 million.

It found demand for longer dated annuities improved, with 91% of new business annuity sales being lifetime or a term of two years or more, compared to 69% on the prior corresponding period (pcp).

It added the tenor on new business annuity sales increased to 9.8 years in the quarter, up from 5.5 years in the pcp.

Meanwhile, domestic retail sales decreased 4% to $945 million, reflecting higher lifetime annuity sales and fixed term annuity sales of two years or more, offset by lower one-year fixed term annuity sales.

Further, retail one-year fixed term annuity sales decreased 25% to $260 million, and retail lifetime annuity sales increased 21% to $218 million and comprised Liquid Lifetime sales of $98 million (up 9%) and CarePlus sales of $120 million (up 33%).

According to Challenger, its CarePlus product achieved its highest quarter of sales since launching in 2015, reflecting the growing opportunity in aged care.

Consistent with growing longer duration business, Challenger said retail fixed term annuity sales of two years or more increased to $467 million and represented 64% of total retail fixed term sales, up from 57% in the pcp.

This was supported by strong reinvestment rates, with approximately 90% of maturities of term annuities of two years or more reinvested during the quarter, Challenger said.

Further, institutional sales grew by 10% to $1.8 billion, primarily driven by its recent $619 million mandate with Aware Super.

Challenger reaffirmed its FY24 normalised net profit before tax guidance range of between $555 million and $605 million.

"Challenger has started FY24 well, demonstrating our progress in executing a range of strategic initiatives to drive growth and extend the duration of annuity business to improve book quality," Challenger managing director and chief executive Nick Hamilton said.

"Our Life business delivered another strong performance, with annuity sales driving book growth of 4.2%. In particular, sales of lifetime and longer duration annuity business were exceptional, supported by rising demand for guaranteed income."

Hamilton explained there is a significant opportunity for the business to support superannuation funds to help meet their members' needs in retirement.

"We're making great progress in ensuring it's easier for customers, clients and advisers to do business with us," he said.

Finally, Challenger officially launched its fixed term annuities on the Netwealth platform in September.

It said this provides advisers and their clients with a seamless and contemporary experience to access fixed term annuities directly and invest both superannuation and non-superannuation monies.

"With the structural tailwinds to the Australian retirement market, we have an exciting year ahead as we leverage our expertise to meet the growing need for guaranteed income and active investment management," Hamilton said.