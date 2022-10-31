Newspaper icon
Challenger appoints chief financial officer

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 31 OCT 2022   11:48AM

Challenger has named Alex Bell its new chief financial officer following Rachel Grimes' decision to step away from executive positions.

Bell will commence the role in December and brings over 22 years of financial services experience across Australia and the United Kingdom.

She re-joins Challenger from KPMG, where she was a partner in the advisory practice, advising clients on how to navigate complex financial, accounting, and regulatory changes.

Bell spent almost six years at Challenger between 2016 and 2020 and held several senior leadership roles including group deputy chief financial officer and chief financial officer of the funds' management business.

She has also held senior roles at BT Financial Group and AXA Sun Life Insurance.

Challenger managing director and chief executive Nick Hamilton welcomed Bell back.

"Her deep knowledge of our business, coupled with the valuable external perspective gained at KPMG ideally positions her to take on the role," he said.

"She has built a reputation for her exceptional financial acumen, analytical approach, and strong risk mindset, which are essential attributes for the role. Her strategic insights, leadership capabilities, and fresh thinking will also be of great benefit as we continue to deliver on our strategy to expand our offering and customer base."

After leading the sale process of Challenger Bank, Grimes felt it was an appropriate time to transition from her position and focus on a range of non-executive director opportunities.

"Rachel should be rightly proud of everything she has achieved at Challenger. She has devoted considerable energy to strengthening our finance function at a time of significant change," Hamilton said.

Hamilton explained Grimes oversaw improvements in capital management and financial reporting as well as the implementation of evolving accounting standards.

"I personally thank Rachel for her wise counsel, solutions-focused attitude, and commitment to our business. On behalf of all at Challenger, I wish her every success in the future," he said.

Bell's appointment follows the creation of new leadership roles at Challenger, including chief executive, customer, chief commercial officer, and chief executive, life and solutions.

Challenger said the organisation is working towards building a business that focuses more on its customers.

