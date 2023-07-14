Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

CFA exam results begin to normalise

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 14 JUL 2023   12:03PM

The pass rate for the second level of the CFA Institute exam jumped in May above its historic average, marking an impressive turnaround from the below-average rates experienced during the pandemic.

Over half (52%) of the 15,895 candidates worldwide who sat for the Level II CFA Program exam passed, surpassing the 10-year average of 45%.

The May result also represents an improvement on the 44% success rate for those who sat the exam in November 2022.

Meanwhile, the Level I exam saw a pass rate of 39% in May. The results for Level III are not yet known.

At the height of the pandemic, exam results hit record lows. The August 2021 the Level II exam saw just 40% of candidates pass; the Level I hit a historic low of 25%.

CFA Institute managing director Chris Wiese said the rate continues to normalise from the depths of the pandemic as candidates' study schedules get back on track.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

"Over time, we have seen that pass rate spikes do occur, and it's nice to see more candidates making good progress through the CFA Program," Weise said.

There is now more than 3500 charterholders in Australia.

In congratulating all successful local candidates, CFA Societies Australia chief executive Lisa Carroll said the organisation has seen the pass rate improve too as financial professionals' learning normalises.

"We saw a double-digit percentage increase in the number of candidates in Australia who sat for the Level II exam in May compared to the previous sitting last year," Carroll said.

"This is also the largest number of Level II candidates since pandemic-related lockdown measures were implemented across Australia in late 2021.

"We have been pleased to congratulate and welcome nearly 300 new charterholders in Australia in the past year as our membership continues to grow. We are very encouraged by these signs of green shoots, as more candidates realise their career aspirations and potential."

Last month, the CFA Institute's Graduates Outlook 2023 survey found 75% of local university graduates are confident in their career prospects, up 10% from 2021.

Among those most confident are those looking for a role in finance, it said.

Read more: CFA InstituteChris WieseLisa Carroll
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Graduates confident about finance career prospects
CFA Institute unveils major program overhaul
Associations call for improved access to financial advice
Australian retirement system given B+
CFA exam results improve
Trust in financial services jumps: CFA
VFMC,CFA Societies combine to attract more women into investing
CFA Institute says focus on culture
CFA Institute launches new ESG standard
Students opt for healthcare over finance: Survey

Editor's Choice

Australian inflation downturn on the horizon: AMP

ANDREW MCKEAN
Australian inflation will fall over the next six months, according to AMP deputy chief economist Diana Mousina.

CBA staff head to Fair Work over WFH policy

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Finance Sector Union will front the Fair Work Commission on behalf of Commonwealth Bank staff, fighting the banking giant's mandate that staff be in the office 50% of the time.

Brighter Super sees double-digit returns

CHLOE WALKER
Brighter Super has reported double-digit returns across several of its investment options for FY23, owing largely to its oversized equities allocations.

Lowe hands down RBA board shake up

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe has announced significant changes that will be implemented by the central bank in response to the recent review of its processes.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Patrick Hodgens

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND PORTFOLIO MANAGER
FIRETRAIL INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
After close to three decades at Macquarie, Patrick Hodgens decided it was time for something different, applying his 34 years' experience in managing equity funds to a clean slate. He says it was the right decision. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.