CFA exam results begin to normalise

The pass rate for the second level of the CFA Institute exam jumped in May above its historic average, marking an impressive turnaround from the below-average rates experienced during the pandemic.

Over half (52%) of the 15,895 candidates worldwide who sat for the Level II CFA Program exam passed, surpassing the 10-year average of 45%.

The May result also represents an improvement on the 44% success rate for those who sat the exam in November 2022.

Meanwhile, the Level I exam saw a pass rate of 39% in May. The results for Level III are not yet known.

At the height of the pandemic, exam results hit record lows. The August 2021 the Level II exam saw just 40% of candidates pass; the Level I hit a historic low of 25%.

CFA Institute managing director Chris Wiese said the rate continues to normalise from the depths of the pandemic as candidates' study schedules get back on track.

"Over time, we have seen that pass rate spikes do occur, and it's nice to see more candidates making good progress through the CFA Program," Weise said.

There is now more than 3500 charterholders in Australia.

In congratulating all successful local candidates, CFA Societies Australia chief executive Lisa Carroll said the organisation has seen the pass rate improve too as financial professionals' learning normalises.

"We saw a double-digit percentage increase in the number of candidates in Australia who sat for the Level II exam in May compared to the previous sitting last year," Carroll said.

"This is also the largest number of Level II candidates since pandemic-related lockdown measures were implemented across Australia in late 2021.

"We have been pleased to congratulate and welcome nearly 300 new charterholders in Australia in the past year as our membership continues to grow. We are very encouraged by these signs of green shoots, as more candidates realise their career aspirations and potential."

Last month, the CFA Institute's Graduates Outlook 2023 survey found 75% of local university graduates are confident in their career prospects, up 10% from 2021.

Among those most confident are those looking for a role in finance, it said.