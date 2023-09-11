Newspaper icon
Centuria wins $500m mandate

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 11 SEP 2023   11:59AM

Centuria Capital has secured a $500 million mandate from a mystery US private investment firm to invest in industrials.

The mandate, dubbed the 'Last Mile Logistics Partnership (LMLP), aims to acquire assets within supply-constrained infill industrial markets across Australia.

LMLP is seeded with a $76 million three-asset portfolio, with the properties located in Melbourne. All assets were purchased off-market and settled on Friday.

Centuria joint chief executive Jason Huljich said the group has significant experience in securing high-quality industrial real estate across Australia, which is increasingly recognized by domestic and offshore institutional capital.

"The new LMLP mandate adds to Centuria's deep distribution network as we continue to secure further capital sources across the group," Huljich said.

LMLP is the second industrial institutional capital partnership secured by Centuria in the last 12 months, including its partnership with MA Financial in late September and Morgan Stanley in December.

The joint venture with MA Financial secured one of Perth's best known office towers, Allendale Square.

Meanwhile the partnership with Morgan Stanley, known as the Centuria Prime Logistics Partnership (CPLP), will see the MSREI vehicle acquire a roughly 50% interest in eight CIP-owned Prime-Grade industrial assets.

Centuria's institutional capital investments now total $3.3 billion across logistics, healthcare, daily needs retail and office property sectors.

