Centuria looks to grow WA portfolio

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 23 JUN 2023   12:36PM

The latest purchase of a $16 million Busselton neighbourhood shopping centre reflects the group's increased focus on the golden state, according to head of retail Bruce McCully.

The daily needs neighbourhood shopping centre is anchored by a Coles Supermarket and provides a 3.25-year WALE and 99% occupancy.

The transaction underpins a single-asset, closed-ended wholesale property trust, the Busselton Boulevard Shopping Centre Trust (BBSCT).

Centuria will seek to raise $10.7million to launch the BBSCT, hopefully in July.

It follows another recent acquisition, the Margaret River Coles shopping centre in April.

It also follows the merger between Centuria and Perth-based real estate funds manager PrimeWest.

"Our portfolio consists mainly of smaller neighbourhood shopping centres... We've been buying those for over 30 years now so it's definitely something we specialise in," McCully told Financial Standard.

"We already invest quite heavily in the town, and we actually used to own this asset a number of years ago, so it's an asset we know well."

But the group is keen to buy more in Perth, he says.

"Perth is quite an interesting growing market, but we haven't bought a lot in Perth over the past few years," he said.

"Most of our acquisitions have been on the East Coast... But as opportunities come up, we've certainly been able look at them."

McCully said daily needs shopping centres have experienced strong growth in recent years, especially through the COVID lockdown period.

"Even in the states that had the big lockdowns, supermarkets performed unbelievably - their sale price was really strong, and I think they probably improved their offer to consumers during that period as well in terms of home delivery and click and collect," he said.

And while interest rates still impact all retail assets, McCully said the fundamentals of neighbourhood shopping centers and community hubs are going strong.

He added the escalation of construction costs has impacted the ability to build new stock, which also helps retailers in "making money out of their existing sites and growing in their existing sites, rather than having competing properties built on their doorstep."

Overall, McCully said he doesn't see many negatives in the convenience and large format retail space over the short to medium term.

CenturiaBruce McCully
