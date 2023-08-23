Centrepoint names new chair, borrows $10m for M&A

Centrepoint names new chair, borrows $10m for M&ABY CASSANDRA BALDINI | WEDNESDAY, 23 AUG 2023 12:23PM
Read more: Centrepoint Alliance, ClearView Advice, Alan Fisher, NAB, Simon Swanson, Ventura
As the former ClearView chief takes over as chair of the group, the new loan will fuel its commitment to accelerating growth through mergers and acquisitions.
After seven years at the head of the table, Alan Fisher is stepping down as chair of Centrepoint Alliance. He will be replaced by former ClearView Wealth chief executive Simon Swanson, effective immediately.
It comes as the group receives indicative approval from NAB for a debt facility of $10 million to fund acquisitions. The specifics of the term sheet and the intended use of the funding will be disclosed once the facility is set up, it said.
A combination of the loan, its balance sheet and cash position will assist the group in completing future transactions, a strategic focus which has been in the pipeline over the last year, it added.
Meantime, Centrepoint Alliance recorded a 3% drop in NPAT which came to $6.3 million for FY23 million down from $6.5 million in the prior year. Gross revenues were up by $43.1 million, a 19% increase on the previous corresponding period (PCP).
The group said growth stemmed from $22.4 million in organic licensed adviser expansion and a $20.7 million contribution from the ClearView Advice acquisition.
Centrepoint Alliance further reported EBITDA also jumped 6% to $7.6 million from the PCP, also driven by the ClearView Advice acquisition and organic licensee fee growth.
Its cash balance increased to $15.6 million, up by $0.9 million from June 2022. This was driven by a net cash inflow of $4.8 million, offsetting dividend payments of $3.9 million.
The board declared a fully franked final dividend of 2.0 cents per share to be paid at the end of September, delivering fully franked FY23 ordinary dividends of 3.0 cents per share.
"The company is well positioned to continue its growth strategy and now considers it is an appropriate time to refresh the board with the required skills and experience to capitalise on the opportunities that lie ahead," Centrepoint Alliance said.
Finally, initiatives to grow managed accounts continue to progress.
"Over the last 12 months the business has strengthened governance with a majority non-executive board appointed for Ventura the investment manager, an independent review of governance and conflicts has been completed," it outlined.
Its pipeline for adviser recruitment also remains robust with over 360 advisers in discussions with Centrepoint Alliance and only two firms moving to another licensee.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Australian Retirement Trust completes Woolworths, Endeavour merger|
legalsuper chief operating officer exits|
Centrepoint names new chair, borrows $10m for M&A|
ClearView reset pays dividends|
|Sponsored by
Cash is king; income investing is Queen
Exploring insights for advisers on using income stocks in your client portfolios including tips and four stock ideas to consider.
|Sponsored by
The impact of population growth on the economy & property
How are our economic fortunes impacted by population growth post pandemic?
|Sponsored by
Sustainability and returns drive thematic investing growth
Read the 2023 BNP Paribas Thematics Barometer. Discover how 84% of investors expect a positive impact on long-term performance of thematic investing.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Hybrid advice is a runway to full advice
Why philanthropy is a growing part of financial advice
I asked ChatGPT for financial advice: Here's what happened
From remediation to rigorous due diligence: Transforming AFSL practices for financial success
Kirsten Temple
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED