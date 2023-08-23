Centrepoint names new chair, borrows $10m for M&A

As the former ClearView chief takes over as chair of the group, the new loan will fuel its commitment to accelerating growth through mergers and acquisitions.

After seven years at the head of the table, Alan Fisher is stepping down as chair of Centrepoint Alliance. He will be replaced by former ClearView Wealth chief executive Simon Swanson, effective immediately.

It comes as the group receives indicative approval from NAB for a debt facility of $10 million to fund acquisitions. The specifics of the term sheet and the intended use of the funding will be disclosed once the facility is set up, it said.

A combination of the loan, its balance sheet and cash position will assist the group in completing future transactions, a strategic focus which has been in the pipeline over the last year, it added.

Meantime, Centrepoint Alliance recorded a 3% drop in NPAT which came to $6.3 million for FY23 million down from $6.5 million in the prior year. Gross revenues were up by $43.1 million, a 19% increase on the previous corresponding period (PCP).

The group said growth stemmed from $22.4 million in organic licensed adviser expansion and a $20.7 million contribution from the ClearView Advice acquisition.

Centrepoint Alliance further reported EBITDA also jumped 6% to $7.6 million from the PCP, also driven by the ClearView Advice acquisition and organic licensee fee growth.

Its cash balance increased to $15.6 million, up by $0.9 million from June 2022. This was driven by a net cash inflow of $4.8 million, offsetting dividend payments of $3.9 million.

The board declared a fully franked final dividend of 2.0 cents per share to be paid at the end of September, delivering fully franked FY23 ordinary dividends of 3.0 cents per share.

"The company is well positioned to continue its growth strategy and now considers it is an appropriate time to refresh the board with the required skills and experience to capitalise on the opportunities that lie ahead," Centrepoint Alliance said.

Finally, initiatives to grow managed accounts continue to progress.

"Over the last 12 months the business has strengthened governance with a majority non-executive board appointed for Ventura the investment manager, an independent review of governance and conflicts has been completed," it outlined.

Its pipeline for adviser recruitment also remains robust with over 360 advisers in discussions with Centrepoint Alliance and only two firms moving to another licensee.