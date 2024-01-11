Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Centrepoint Alliance chair resigns after four months

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 11 JAN 2024   12:50PM

Simon Swanson has resigned as chair of Centrepoint Alliance (Centrepoint) just four months on from his appointment.

Swanson's departure as chair is effective immediately, while his departure as a board director takes effect at the end of the month.

In Swanson's place, Centrepoint has appointed its chair of group audit, risk and compliance committee, Georg Chmiel, to the top job.

Chmiel, who is the co-founder and chair of major proptech group, Juwai-IQI Holdings, brings over three decades of experience to the role.

In addition to being the non-executive chair of various listed companies, including Spacetalk, Xamble Group, and Kinatico, Chmiel also served as the managing director and chief executive of LJ Hooker Group and group chief financial officer at REA Group.

Commenting on the changes, Chmiel thanked his predecessor for his significant contribution, including the substantial growth and step change for Centrepoint during Swanson's time as director and chair.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

"The successful acquisition and integration of the ClearView Advice business as well as Financial Advice Matters sets a solid foundation for the future growth of Centrepoint," Chmiel said.

"During Simon's term, Centrepoint has grown its adviser network by over 60%, delivering financial advice and solutions to more Australians. We express our gratitude to Simon's dedication to Centrepoint, his strategic and growth mindset, leadership in culture and performance."

Meanwhile, Centrepoint chief executive John Shuttleworth said Swanson has been a terrific director and advocate for Centrepoint and the financial advice industry generally.

"Simon saw the benefits of consolidation and scale, initiating the sale of ClearView's advice business to Centrepoint in November 2021, which resulted in him joining the board," Shuttleworth said.

"Simon has always been actively engaged with the team, and regularly spent time visiting advice practices to understand firsthand the help and support our advisers need.

"Simon will be missed for many reasons, his breadth and experience in financial services, his decisive practical approach, and for his humour, warms and the positive impact he had with the Centrepoint team."

Read more: Centrepoint AllianceSimon SwansonClearViewGeorg ChmielJohn Shuttleworth
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Scarcity Partners brings private equity investment model to Australia
Count, Diverger forge ahead with acquisition
ClearView offloads chunk of Centrepoint Alliance stake
Centrepoint Alliance acquires Financial Advice Matters
Risk sector grows 4%: Research
ClearView welcomes chief of staff
HUB24 unit Class hires ops manager
ClearView reset pays dividends
Centrepoint names new chair, borrows $10m for M&A
Schroders hires AMP operative

Editor's Choice

Stake names new chief executive

KARREN VERGARA
A former BlackRock executive will take the helm at Stake as the trading platform's co-founder Matt Leibowitz steps down from the post.

Bitcoin ETFs reach US$4.6bn in trading volume on launch day

ANDREW MCKEAN
On their debut day, spot bitcoin ETFs recorded a total trading volume of over US$4.6 billion, after being approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Pinnacle collects large performance fees, writes down OpenInvest

KARREN VERGARA
While its affiliates delivered $41.9 million in performance fees, Pinnacle Investment Management said several detractors, such as a write down of OpenInvest, could dampen its half-year results.

Centuria REIT valuation dives $124m

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
About $124 million has been shaved off the value of Centuria's Office REIT.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2024 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.