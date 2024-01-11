Centrepoint Alliance chair resigns after four months

Simon Swanson has resigned as chair of Centrepoint Alliance (Centrepoint) just four months on from his appointment.

Swanson's departure as chair is effective immediately, while his departure as a board director takes effect at the end of the month.

In Swanson's place, Centrepoint has appointed its chair of group audit, risk and compliance committee, Georg Chmiel, to the top job.

Chmiel, who is the co-founder and chair of major proptech group, Juwai-IQI Holdings, brings over three decades of experience to the role.

In addition to being the non-executive chair of various listed companies, including Spacetalk, Xamble Group, and Kinatico, Chmiel also served as the managing director and chief executive of LJ Hooker Group and group chief financial officer at REA Group.

Commenting on the changes, Chmiel thanked his predecessor for his significant contribution, including the substantial growth and step change for Centrepoint during Swanson's time as director and chair.

"The successful acquisition and integration of the ClearView Advice business as well as Financial Advice Matters sets a solid foundation for the future growth of Centrepoint," Chmiel said.

"During Simon's term, Centrepoint has grown its adviser network by over 60%, delivering financial advice and solutions to more Australians. We express our gratitude to Simon's dedication to Centrepoint, his strategic and growth mindset, leadership in culture and performance."

Meanwhile, Centrepoint chief executive John Shuttleworth said Swanson has been a terrific director and advocate for Centrepoint and the financial advice industry generally.

"Simon saw the benefits of consolidation and scale, initiating the sale of ClearView's advice business to Centrepoint in November 2021, which resulted in him joining the board," Shuttleworth said.

"Simon has always been actively engaged with the team, and regularly spent time visiting advice practices to understand firsthand the help and support our advisers need.

"Simon will be missed for many reasons, his breadth and experience in financial services, his decisive practical approach, and for his humour, warms and the positive impact he had with the Centrepoint team."