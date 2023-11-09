Newspaper icon
Investment

Centrepoint Alliance acquires Financial Advice Matters

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 9 NOV 2023   12:09PM

Centrepoint Alliance has entered into a binding agreement to purchase 100% of Brisbane-based financial advice firm Financial Advice Matters Group (FAM).

Centrepoint Alliance said the transaction, subject to the fulfilment of closing conditions, should be completed by December 1.

Additionally, it said FAM offers a full range of financial planning and advice services to approximately 1450 clients and operates eight offices throughout Queensland.

FAM has over $1 billion in funds in advice and generated revenue of $6.1 million in FY23.

Centrepoint Alliance predicted the advice firm will contribute around $1.1 million to $1.5 million EBIT to its business within the first 12 months.

Further, it said the acquisition would add significant revenue, boost its team of salaried financial advisers to 19, and create a financial advice group with the scale to further expand in other locations.

The entire prospective amount of $10 million in cash will be financed through Centrepoint Alliance's current cash reserves and a recently established $10 million debt facility in collaboration with National Australia Bank.

The payment structure entails an initial upfront payment of 80%, with the remaining 20% contingent on meeting deferred incentives and performance targets over 12 months, contingent upon achieving a minimum EBIT contribution of $1.5 million.

FAM became a corporate authorised representative of Centrepoint Alliance subsidiary Alliance Wealth in 2015. Since, Centrepoint Alliance said FAM has grown and has strongly contributed to its community.

Commenting on the acquisition, Centrepoint Alliance chief executive John Shuttleworth said he is delighted by the opportunity the acquisition offers Centrepoint Alliance.

"It fits with our strategy to accelerate growth by executing targeted acquisitions of high-quality businesses aligned to our strategic framework," he noted.

"FAM is a corporatised advice firm with a strong cultural fit with our existing network of financial advisers and has the business systems, processes and operating scale to provide a platform for further expansion of this important segment of the market."

Meanwhile, FAM managing director Darren Smith said the acquisition reflects the firm's vision since joining the group eight years ago.

"Over the last eight years, we have worked closely with the Centrepoint group, and there is strong cultural alignment and mutual respect," he said.

"The group recognises the cultural strength of what has been built up under the FAM brand and is looking to use it as a platform for further growth."

