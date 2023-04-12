Newspaper icon
CEFC, Crescent Capital Partners invest in decarbonisation

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 APR 2023   12:18PM

The Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) has committed up to $80 million in a private equity fund that will invest in a range of mid-market companies while driving decarbonisation at the same time.

CEFC will invest in Crescent Capital Partners (Crescent)'s seventh fund, which has commitments of $1 billion. The fund will make partner and controlling investments into middle market businesses with an enterprise value of $100 million to $500 million.

The CEFC investment will help drive emissions reduction across portfolio companies in the fund.

This will entail Crescent setting decarbonisation pathways for each acquired company, exceeding the requirements of the Paris Agreement, with the goal of achieving net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions within 10 years of acquisition.

Crescent will also focus on value chain emissions, mapping out the supply chain of each asset to identify specific activities and initiatives to drive a reduction in Scope 3 emissions.

Similar measures will be considered across existing Crescent assets under management in earlier funds.

The new fund is sector agnostic, but acquired companies are expected to be concentrated in the healthcare, industrial and services sectors.

"Healthcare companies are expected to make up a significant portion of the fund's portfolio given Crescent's strong track record in the sector, with the potential to make an impact in an area that has yet to address decarbonisation meaningfully," the CEFC said.

"Getting to net zero emissions by 2050 requires us to use every lever we can to accelerate decarbonization," said CEFC chief investment officer, infrastructure and alternatives Rory Lonergan.

"We see the very substantial $42 billion private equity sector as having a key role to play here, in influencing the assets it acquires, the way they are managed and in capturing value at exit."

As asset owners, Lonergan said, forward-looking investors such as Crescent can make a material change across broad portfolios, setting new standards for abatement at the company level while lifting investor confidence via enhanced transparency and disclosure.

Lonergan added middle market companies account for a significant portion of Australia's economy as well as the country's total emissions.

"By investing in decarbonisation now, we can be confident they will continue to play a significant role in our economy in the future, with sustainability embedded in their operations, delivering lower emissions alongside enduring investor support," he said.

Meanwhile, Crescent Capital director of ESG Lucy Cooper said the firm takes an "active approach" to working with portfolio companies to acheive meaningful change.

"We look forward to extending this approach to support our portfolio companies in their decarbonisation journey throughout their investment lifetime within our new fund," she said.

"If Australia is to successfully shift to a lower carbon economy, now is the time to act.

"At Crescent we are incorporating emissions reduction activities not just because we believe it is the right thing to do, but also because we believe it will build better and more valuable businesses over the course of our holding period."

Since it began investing, the CEFC has committed $240 million to investments which leverage the power of private equity to cut emissions, including an $80 million investment in the Adamantem Capital Fund II, and an $80 million investment in the IFM Investors Private Equity Growth Partners Fund.

