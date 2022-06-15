Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Cbus snares head of debt from Perpetual

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 JUN 2022   9:13AM

Cbus Super has appointed Anne Moal as its first head of direct debt and illiquid credit as the $73.5 billion fund's debt portfolio hits over $1 billion.

Reporting to head of debt and alternatives Linda Cunningham, Moal will have primary responsibility for day-to-day portfolio management and credit oversight for the fund's internal direct debt strategy.

She will also oversee external managers in the illiquid credit space and the counterparty credit work carried out on the financial institutions Cbus has exposure to through its trading activities.

Moal joins Cbus from Perpetual, where she spent eight years, most recently as head of corporate high yield.

Before that, she worked in the global markets division of Deutsche Bank, where she spent ten years, most recently as a director focusing on origination and underwriting of sub-investment grade debt.

Previously she held roles at Bankers Trust International, Banque Nationale de Paris, and Credit Lyonnais.

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

"This is an important appointment, and we are delighted to secure someone with Anne's experience and capability," said Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok.

"With more than 25 years' experience in credit and fixed income markets globally, Anne's insight and strategic focus will be a strong benefit to this increasingly important part of Cbus' investments strategy."

Cunningham noted that to have grown the portfolio to over $1 billion in three years is a testament to the hard work of the Cbus team.

"We have supported corporates of different shapes and sizes, including lending to support construction projects during the pandemic when credit was harder to come by," she said.

"Anne will be a great addition to the team, and I look forward to working with her as we continue to grow the size and scope of the internal portfolio and our broader credit illiquid credit strategies."

For her part, Moal looks forward to contributing to both the expansion of the internal direct debt strategy and the broader work in the credit space that Cbus does with external managers.

"The hybrid approach to investing is a clear demonstration of Cbus' focus on the best possible retirement outcome for the members."

This is the second 'new role' Cbus has created recently as the investment process becomes more complex and quantitatively driven.

In April, Ciaran McBride was appointed head of investment options management - a new role in the fund's portfolio design team.

Read more: Cbus Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Cbus, Hostplus take out customer satisfaction awards
Cbus, Media Super merger complete
Wayne Swan to chair Cbus
David Atkin joins ME Bank board
Cbus, Media Super start due diligence
Cbus, Media Super explore merger
Cbus Super chief to exit
Asset managers join diversity program
Charter Hall, ISPT boost property portfolios
Multi-asset funds rated high but risk disappointment

Editor's Choice

AIST names Rising Star

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A TelstraSuper investment analyst has taken home the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' Investment Rising Star Award.

Defective disclosures see Avanteos Investments fined

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former Commonwealth Bank subsidiary will pay a penalty of $1.71 million for failing to update defects in its disclosure documents related to charging fees to super members after they'd died.

HESTA names new chief growth officer

ANDREW MCKEAN
HESTA has promoted customer experience and insights leader Sam Harris to chief growth officer.

Fair Work Commission raises minimum wage 5.2%

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Fair Work Commission has today announced a 5.2% increase to the minimum wage which will come into effect from July.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
14-16

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.