Cbus scolded over 'most galling conflict' in super

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 3 OCT 2023   12:53PM

Senator Andrew Bragg has criticised "howling conflicts" between the government and super funds, spotlighting Wayne Swan's dual roles as Labor Party president and Cbus chair.

Bragg highlighted newly released Freedom of Information documents that indicated Cbus has been lobbying for changes to the government's Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF).

This drew his scrutiny, as Bragg noted Cbus is the only super fund to have publicly committed funds to the HAFF, as announced by Swan last year.

He questioned the rationale behind the commitment of $500 million of members' money to the HAFF, when the fund itself appears to have had "major doubts" about the bill.

"Mr Swan and his board have a duty to put the members interests first, not the political interests of the Labor Party, the CFMEU or the union movement," Bragg said.

"People need to know that their trustees are acting as fiduciaries, not as politicians. The money belongs to the people, not to the unions or the Labor Party."

Bragg added that he's contacted APRA to advise whether Swan's dual roles is appropriate; he asserts that the perceived conflict is "clearly unmanageable."

The HAFF passed through Parliament in September, despite funding pressure from the Greens.

The legislation empowers the government to construct a pipeline of 30,000 new social and affordable rental homes within the next five years. Notably, this includes 4000 homes specifically for women and children affected by family and domestic violence, as well as older women at risk of homelessness.

However, despite the $10 billion HAFF initiative's ambitious goals, it pales in comparison to the one million homes constructed in Australia over the past five years ending June 2022.

According to a recent column by Rainmaker Information executive director Alex Dunnin, even if the HAFF achieves its objective of adding 30,000 new homes, this would only increase Australia's total housing stock by a minute 0.3%, bringing it to 10.9 million homes.

