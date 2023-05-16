Newspaper icon
Cbus eyes big deals in new investment blueprint

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 16 MAY 2023   12:04PM

Cbus unveiled a new investment strategy, focused on lucrative global partnerships and boosting internal asset management to 50%.

The strategic pivot comes on the heels of Cbus' merger completion with EISS Super.

Cbus acting chief executive Kristian Fok said the fund's objective is to be an innovative global, long-term investor, with total portfolio expertise.

"We are looking to build on the success of our previous five-year strategy that saw 38% of asset management brought in-house, total investment fee savings of $512 million achieved for members through activities such as internal strategies, external manager renegotiations, and asset allocation refinements; and the development of strong technology, risk, and operational capabilities," Fok said.

Leveraging its current team to unearth value, Cbus plans to pioneer global expansion via strategic partnerships, bypassing the expenses and risks associated with establishing overseas offices. Unlike peers like AustralianSuper and Aware Super, Cbus will prioritise "smart partnering" rather than expanding its global footprint.

"Global expansion was an important consideration as we developed the [investment] strategy and it's become clear that it would provide limited value at this point in time," Fok said.

"We don't need offices in an overseas city to find the right deals for members, so it's not worth the expense and risk of setting up permanent bases."

In the push towards managing 50% of its assets internally, Cbus acting chief investment officer Brett Chatfield told Financial Standard: "We've conducted a thorough evaluation of each asset class to identify where current strategies can be scaled up and where new ones can be introduced."

"Our global quality equities strategy, for instance, has been in play since 2017 and is nearing its target capacity. We plan to further diversify our portfolio with the introduction of strategies such as global value equities and Australian small caps."

Further, he emphasised the intent to bolster the fund's capacity in infrastructure and private equity.

"Our private equity team, though modest in size, has a track record of success and we're keen on expanding our efforts in that sector. As for infrastructure, our well-established team has been operational for several years now, and we're committed to increasing our involvement in both domestic and offshore infrastructure projects," he said.

Meanwhile, according to Chatfield, with a firm foundation established in investment operations and a successful track record of internal management, Cbus is now primed to adopt a total portfolio approach.

"Our robust investment capability means we can focus the majority of our efforts on capitalising on market opportunities. Given that broad market returns are likely to be subdued in the future, the extraction of alpha will become even more critical," he explained.

Chatfield also underscored the benefits that the fund's internal investment capability and total portfolio approach could bring in terms of unique market insights.

For example, the collaboration between the asset allocation team and the quantitative investments team led to enhancements in the quantitative signal research platform and systemised the dynamic asset allocation process. Moreover, internal portfolio management teams offer valuable insights to the research for selecting external managers, he said.

The internal debt team plays a key role as well, managing counterparty risk and unlocking additional areas of value across the portfolio, including through the securities lending programme.

Chatfield concluded by highlighting the fund's commitment to a responsible investment strategy, integrated across all asset classes.

"Responsible investment (RI) should never be a niche part of our industry. Our approach allows us to apply an RI lens across asset classes, helping us manage risks and uncover opportunities - particularly in terms of climate investments," he concluded.

