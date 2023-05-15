Newspaper icon
Cbus, EISS Super finalise merger

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 15 MAY 2023   11:27AM

EISS Super's 17,000 members have combined with Cbus, which now manages more than $80 billion in retirement savings.

The completion of the merger comes about 18 months on from the funds signing a Memorandum of Understanding in December 2021. This followed EISS Super being told by APRA that it must merge, as well as a failed merger attempt with TWUSUPER.

Cbus chair Wayne Swan said preparation for the merger was involved, including the need to develop defined benefit products for EISS Super members.

More than 50,000 of Cbus' 900,000 members are now working in the electrical industry, he added.

"The completion of the merger consolidates our commitment to workers in this sector and to their industry, a commitment we are incredibly proud of," Swan said.

He said EISS Super's members will see scale-related benefits and greater efficiencies, including lower fees for most, saying "this consolidation will help all members achieve better retirement outcomes."

The merger sees the departure of several EISS Super staff, including chair Peter Tighe and chief executive Lance Foster.

"It has been a pleasure being part of the retirement journeys of our members and we're confident that the merger with Cbus Super is in our members' best financial interests. I also want to thank the teams from both funds for their professionalism and commitment to getting the right outcomes for members," Foster said.

This marks Cbus' second merger in 13 months, with the fund merging with Media Super in April 2022. Between them, the mergers added $10 billion to Cbus' funds under management.

The completion of the EISS Super merger opens the door for Cbus chief executive Justin Arter's departure. In March, he announced he would step down once EISS Super had been integrated.

Cbus will now focus on organic growth and member retention, the fund said at the time.

Read more: EISS SuperCbus SuperLance FosterAPRAJustin ArterMedia SuperPeter Tighe
