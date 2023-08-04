Cbus appoints new head of portfolio strategies

Cbus has created a head of portfolio strategies role, bringing on board the former lead of investment model design at AustralianSuper.

Leigh Gavin was appointed as the head of portfolio management, a role conceived to drive the superannuation fund's five-year strategy, aiming to internalise over 50% of assets under management and bolster global investment partnerships.

Gavin joins Cbus from AustralianSuper where he was most recently head of investment model design. He was responsible for providing advice and insights on investments and portfolios, frameworks for overseeing internal portfolios as well as the management, monitoring and control frameworks for investment performance, investment risk and cost.

Prior to this, Gavin was chief investment officer of LUCRF Super following a long career advising some of Australia's largest funds at Frontier Advisors.

Cbus chief investment officer Brett Chatfield said: "This is a key appointment to assist in accelerating the fund's internal equities capability, which currently manages around $7.7 billion in fundamental strategies, and we are delighted to secure Leigh for this role."

"Leigh is highly regarded across the industry with a proven record of optimising portfolio outcomes. Leigh will also provide support across our broader internalisation programme as well as key strategic portfolio initiatives and business management activities."

On his appointment, Gavin said: Cbus is a highly regarded and high performing fund. I look forward to joining the team at an exciting time in the execution of the fund's strategy and growth in its internal capability, all focused on continuing to drive greater long-term returns for members."