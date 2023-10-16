CBRE IM appoints APAC managing director

CBRE Investment Management has appointed Evan Gallagher as the managing director of its Asia Pacific client solutions team.

Gallagher, who is based in Sydney, will be responsible for leading client engagement activities with institutional and wealth management investors across real assets categories in Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia.

Gallagher has over 25 years of experience in executive and business development roles in the real assets investment management industry, with expertise across real estate and infrastructure in the private and public markets.

Before joining CBRE IM, he held the role of executive director at Marprop Real Estate Investors, leading the strategic planning and growth initiatives of the specialist boutique.

Prior to his tenure at the Australian real estate manager, Gallagher was based in Singapore and responsible for leading the global business development efforts of Blackstone-backed ASK Capital, a specialist emerging markets real estate manager.

Gallagher also led the international business at GIC-backed IDFC Limited. Earlier in his career, he was the co-lead on Singapore's first cross-border REIT IPO.

Commenting on the appointment, CBRE IM APAC head of client solutions officers Mark Jun said APAC investors represent the firm's largest and fastest-growing client segments.

"... and Evan brings a wealth of experience to help design solutions to meet their real assets investment needs across Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and other markets," he said.