Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

CBRE IM appoints APAC managing director

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 16 OCT 2023   12:28PM

CBRE Investment Management has appointed Evan Gallagher as the managing director of its Asia Pacific client solutions team.

Gallagher, who is based in Sydney, will be responsible for leading client engagement activities with institutional and wealth management investors across real assets categories in Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia.

Gallagher has over 25 years of experience in executive and business development roles in the real assets investment management industry, with expertise across real estate and infrastructure in the private and public markets.

Before joining CBRE IM, he held the role of executive director at Marprop Real Estate Investors, leading the strategic planning and growth initiatives of the specialist boutique.

Prior to his tenure at the Australian real estate manager, Gallagher was based in Singapore and responsible for leading the global business development efforts of Blackstone-backed ASK Capital, a specialist emerging markets real estate manager.

Gallagher also led the international business at GIC-backed IDFC Limited. Earlier in his career, he was the co-lead on Singapore's first cross-border REIT IPO.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

Commenting on the appointment, CBRE IM APAC head of client solutions officers Mark Jun said APAC investors represent the firm's largest and fastest-growing client segments.

"... and Evan brings a wealth of experience to help design solutions to meet their real assets investment needs across Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and other markets," he said.

Read more: Evan GallagherCBRE Investment ManagementGICCBRE IM APACBlackstoneASK CapitalIDFC LimitedMark JunMarprop Real Estate Investors\
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

MA Financial boosts fund with $20m acquisition
Blackstone drops $500m on Brisbane student accommodation
Waypoint REIT cops $27.1m devaluation
ISPT targets success with revamped leadership
Blackstone limits withdrawals on $103bn real estate fund
KKR halts REIT withdrawals
CBRE Investment Management appoints APAC research lead
UBS, CBRE launch global property model
ESR, GIC start sustainable venture
GIC, Northwest buy $110m hospital

Editor's Choice

ISPT to offload retail, office properties

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Following a strategic review, Industry Super Property Trust (ISPT) is selling five assets, including Melbourne's GPO and a Sydney office building.

ANZ breached disclosure laws in 2015 raise: Court

CHLOE WALKER
The banking giant will likely face a hefty fine after the Federal Court found it breached continuous disclosure laws in 2015.

legalsuper appoints finance chief

ELIZABETH FRY
The industry fund for the legal community has hired a finance chief but is still in the market for a new chief investment officer to replace Norman Zhang who resigned last month.

Forager to delist Aussie LIT

KARREN VERGARA
Forager Funds Management is set to delist its Australian-listed investment trust as it continues to trade at a 15% discount to its net asset value.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jacki Ellis

HEAD OF RETIREMENT SEGMENT
AWARE SUPER
As Australia shifts to meet demands from the millions set to retire over the next decade, Aware Super head of retirement Jacki Ellis rises to the challenge, motivated by a love of problem solving. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.