Cboe Global Markets, SBI Holdings sign MoU

Cboe Global Markets and SBI Holdings (SBI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to discuss business collaboration opportunities in traditional and digital finance.

"The MoU between Cboe and SBI lays the foundation for the potential exchange of resources and information with respect to pursuing cooperation and planned joint business initiatives between the two firms in equities, digital assets, and other financial products and services, subject to any applicable regulatory approvals," a Cboe statement said.

"The MoU creates the opportunity for Cboe and its Japanese equities market, Cboe Japan (formerly Chi-X Japan), to potentially reach additional investors and expand its presence in the Asia Pacific financial markets, and for SBI to leverage Cboe's expertise in equities and digital assets in an effort to expand its offering and global distribution network."

Cboe Global Markets chair and chief executive Ed Tilly commented: "Cboe is pleased to enter into this memorandum of understanding with SBI and we look forward to working together to leverage the expertise of our respective companies in mutually beneficial ways."

"SBI's diverse business across financial services, including its leadership position in Japanese equities, will provide the opportunity for Cboe to expand our presence in the region, bringing innovative technology, products and services to even more investors.

"Further, our recent expansion into digital assets through Cboe Digital, a market and clearinghouse based on the exchange principles of transparency and regulatory compliance, supported by a network of intermediaries, providing client-driven solutions that help institutions fully embrace this emerging asset class, will provide SBI the opportunity to grow its global network for providing products and services in the digital asset space."

SBI Holdings representative director, chair, president, and chief executive Yoshitaka Kitao said: "I recognise that Cboe and SBI Group have a lot in common; both led the reform of the financial industry and have aggressively entered into the field of digital finance by utilising cutting-edge technology."

"The chemistry between the two companies will bring about new waves of changes to the Japanese financial market and promote regulatory reforms in Japan that will benefit investors in Japan, especially, the retail investors, and ultimately contribute to solving the long-standing social issue of 'shifting from savings to investment'."