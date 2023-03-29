Cboe Australia migrates technology, launches BIDS offering

An 18-month effort has seen the bourse, formerly known as Chi-X Australia (Chi-X), officially migrate to Cboe technology.

Chi-X was acquired by Cboe Global Markets in July 2021 and rebranded to Cboe Australia in February of last year.

With the migration to the Cboe technology platform, Cboe Australia now has the capacity to better meet both current and projected future capital trading markets for the entire Australian equities marketplace, Cboe Global Markets executive vice president and chief operating officer Chris Isaacson said.

"Since Cboe acquired Chi-X, we have been focused on delivering benefits to the Australian market that only Cboe can provide," he said.

"Significantly, this required migrating Chi-X's platform to Cboe technology, enabling Australian customers to benefit from our world-class innovations and seamlessly accessing Cboe's diverse markets, asset classes, data and product suite with greater ease and efficiency."

Cboe Australia chief executive Vic Jokovic said collaboration was critical in executing a smooth technical and operational migration.

"Executing the migration of Chi-X's technology platform was a tremendous industry-wide effort and we thank our customers, vendors, regulators and other market participants for their strong engagement and support over the past year," he said.

To mark the successful technology integration, Cboe has launched Cboe BIDS Australia, bringing a new large-in-scale trading offering to the Australia equities market.

The launch of Cboe BIDS Australia is planned to occur in two phases: the first phase, which has now occurred in conjunction with the technology migration, involves brokers accessing the BIDS pool through their trading algorithms or via directed orders.

The second phase is expected to occur in the coming months and will involve broker-sponsored buy-side access through the BIDS Trader front-end.

"With this foundation now in place, we look forward to expanding the products, services and trading solutions we can provide in the Australian market," Jokovic said.