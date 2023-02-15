Cboe Australia chief exits, successor named

Cboe Australia appointed a new chief executive, with the incumbent stepping down at the end March.

Vic Jokovic vacates the top job on 31 March 2023 and will be succeeded by AllianceBernstein executive Emma Quinn, who will assume the title of Cboe Australia president.

Jokovic joined the exchange in 2018 when it was known as Chi-X and before that spent over two decades at Deutsche Bank in various roles that included managing director, co-head of global markets for Australia and New Zealand. He also held roles at Prudential Bache, Wilsons Stockbroking and Craigs Investment Partners.

Quinn spent more than 21 years at AllianceBernstein, most recently as global co-head of equity trading.

She also worked as head of Asia Pacific fixed income and Australia equities trading, and head of trading for Australia and New Zealand.

Prior to joining AllianceBernstein in 2001, she worked as an equity trader at AMP Henderson Global Investors.

"Cboe Australia has firmly established itself as an integral piece of the country's financial ecosystem, bringing innovation and market competition to benefit Australian markets and investors," she said.

"I look forward to building on Vic's legacy and working closely with the Cboe Australia team to continue executing on the many exciting growth initiatives ahead of us."

Quinn reports to Ade Cordell, who recently assumed the role of Asia Pacific president.

Jokovic commented: "It has been a privilege to serve as chief executive during Cboe Australia's period of transformation and I would like to thank our exceptionally talented team, whose hard work and dedication helped to build our business into one of the largest exchanges in Asia Pacific."