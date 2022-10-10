Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Cboe Australia bolsters sales team

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 10 OCT 2022   12:37PM

James Giarratano has been appointed to the role of senior director, head of institutional sales, taking the place of Murrough O'Brien, who has been promoted to APAC head of sales, BIDS trading.

Giarratano brings almost 20 years of algorithmic and electronic trading experience to Cboe Australia, and most recently served as executive director, head of electronic equities client coverage APAC at BNP Paribas in Hong Kong.

Prior to BNP Paribas, Giarrantano was head of autobahn equity coverage APAC at Deutsche Bank.

"I have always been passionate about working with people, technology and markets," Giarrantano said.

"Joining the Cboe Australia team and the broader Cboe group, given their new global and multi-asset footprint, is an exceptional opportunity to bring innovation to the Australian trading community."

He added: "It's an exciting time for the market and I look forward to helping our institutional clients benefit from Cboe's investment in technology and innovation."

Meanwhile, O'Brien will oversee the launch of Cboe BIDS Australia, which will provide Australia's equity market with access to diverse and efficient forms of liquidity.

He boasts over 16 years' experience in electronic trading in London and Sydney, and is an expert in algorithmic trading, dark pools, market structure and regulation.

Before Cboe, O'Brien worked at Liquanet (part of TP ICAP Group) as its head of Australia.

Commenting on the appointments, Cboe Australia chief executive Vic Jokovic said: "We're excited to bring James on board. He brings a wealth of global electronic trading experience to Cboe Australia and will play a crucial role in ensuring our institutional clients can realise the benefits of our tech migration, which will bring new capabilities to the Australian market for the first time."

Just a week ago, Cboe Australia selected Benjamin Phillips as its director, market engagement at Cboe Australia.

VIEW COMMENTS

