Cboe Australia appoints engagement lead

Cboe Australia appoints engagement leadBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 5 OCT 2022 12:16PM
Senior financial markets and exchange executive Benjamin Phillips has been appointed to the role of director, market engagement at Cboe Australia.
Phillips brings over 20 years' experience across equities, derivatives, capital markets, energy and clearing to the Cboe Australia team, having worked with the firm in a consulting capacity since May.
Prior to Cboe, Phillips oversaw the secondary markets business of New Zealand exchange NZX Limited, as executive director of markets development and clearing.
He also held leadership roles in Australia with Citi, E*Trade, ANZ, and Westpac Broking, covering operations, product, strategy, sales, and relationship management.
In his new role, Phillips will lead the Cboe Australia technology migration, as well as assisting the launch of Cboe BIDS Australia.
"I'm incredibly excited to contribute to Cboe Australia's commitment to further enhancing the trading experience of Australian investors," Phillips said.
Meanwhile, Cboe Australia chief executive Vic Jokovic said: "Ben will be instrumental in our efforts to introduce an enhanced, new generation of block trading to Australian market participants through the launch of Cboe BIDS Australia and the Cboe tech migration."
Recently, Cboe's exclusive range of investment options, including its range of ETFs were launched on AMP's wrap platform, North.
