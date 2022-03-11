NEWS
Technology

Can Russia use crypto to get around sanctions?

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 11 MAR 2022   12:00PM

There are growing concerns Russia might use cryptocurrencies to circumvent sanctions and move money undetected, raising concerns around the ethics of crypto.

According to insights from the University of New South Wales, Russia has one of the highest levels of crypto adoption. Before the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it ranked third among countries that sent the largest share of crypto transfers abroad, after Turkey and Ukraine.

Elvira Sojli, associate professor of finance in the School of Banking and Finance at UNSW Business School, explained that crypto can be used to get around sanctions.

"The sanctions, specifically SWIFT, stop transactions through certain banks, meaning that payments for purchases cannot be settled. If the seller (Russia) accepts cryptocurrencies, and the buyer is willing to use crypto to pay for the goods, then the SWIFT closure will not be as pertinent," Sojli said.

"Then the Russian counterparty keeps the crypto until they can convert it to what currency they need or to pay for other transactions using crypto."

Sojli added that there is not a simple solution to this issue, as due to the nature of crypto and crypto exchanges it would be very difficult to place any restrictions on Russians purchasing, trading, or using cryptocurrencies.

"Because it is peer interaction-based, where peers are anonymous, it is hard to impose rules on who can transact with who. These are essentially IOUs passed from one person to the other, and the identity may never be clear," she said.

"However, there also other ways of moving crypto assets outside of the exchanges, and that is harder to govern... They can use legislation for all listed exchanges, but it is harder to manage the crypto circulation outside of the exchange system in the dark/deep web."

Aussie small-cap fund returns 40%

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
A Bennelong small-caps fund outperformed the index nearly fourfold over the last three years, an analysis of the sector shows.

Can Russia use crypto to get around sanctions?

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:00PM
There are growing concerns Russia might use cryptocurrencies to circumvent sanctions and move money undetected, raising concerns around the ethics of crypto.

ASIC to strengthen market integrity rules

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
ASIC is introducing changes to its market integrity rules in a bid to evade further technological glitches.

UK takes steps to remove gender pay gap

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:25PM
The UK government is introducing a pilot program to increase transparency around pay, to the benefit of women. It comes as many companies face backlash for showing support for International Women's Day while also paying their male employees significantly more than their female counterparts.

