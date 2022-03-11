Can Russia use crypto to get around sanctions?

There are growing concerns Russia might use cryptocurrencies to circumvent sanctions and move money undetected, raising concerns around the ethics of crypto.

According to insights from the University of New South Wales, Russia has one of the highest levels of crypto adoption. Before the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it ranked third among countries that sent the largest share of crypto transfers abroad, after Turkey and Ukraine.

Elvira Sojli, associate professor of finance in the School of Banking and Finance at UNSW Business School, explained that crypto can be used to get around sanctions.

"The sanctions, specifically SWIFT, stop transactions through certain banks, meaning that payments for purchases cannot be settled. If the seller (Russia) accepts cryptocurrencies, and the buyer is willing to use crypto to pay for the goods, then the SWIFT closure will not be as pertinent," Sojli said.

"Then the Russian counterparty keeps the crypto until they can convert it to what currency they need or to pay for other transactions using crypto."

Sojli added that there is not a simple solution to this issue, as due to the nature of crypto and crypto exchanges it would be very difficult to place any restrictions on Russians purchasing, trading, or using cryptocurrencies.

"Because it is peer interaction-based, where peers are anonymous, it is hard to impose rules on who can transact with who. These are essentially IOUs passed from one person to the other, and the identity may never be clear," she said.

"However, there also other ways of moving crypto assets outside of the exchanges, and that is harder to govern... They can use legislation for all listed exchanges, but it is harder to manage the crypto circulation outside of the exchange system in the dark/deep web."