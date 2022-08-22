Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Calls to pay super on parental leave grow

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 22 AUG 2022   12:20PM

HESTA has joined calls for superannuation to be paid on Commonwealth Paid Parental Leave entitlements, saying modelling shows it could see a mother of two retire with $14,000 more in her account.

The super fund has joined a coalition of 18 organisations to advocate for the measure, saying it could be life-changing for women on lower incomes, of which many of HESTA's members are.

Looking at its membership, HESTA said a typical member in early childhood education and care with one child could see their super balance boosted by 1.4% at retirement if contributions were made while on parental leave. If they have two children, this will increase to 2.8%, and three children would see it boosted by 4.5%.

These figures assume they retire at 67, average weekly ordinary time earnings growth of 3%, nominal investment returns of 6.5%, 32 weeks spent on parental leave per child, and that each child is born two years apart, beginning aged 29. The modelling accounts for an average HESTA member per industry, assumed current balance, recent SG activity and other contribution activity, and insurance premiums.

HESTA said, for someone working in aged care, introducing the measure could increase their retirement balance by 1.2% if they have one child, 2.6% with two children, and 4% with three. In community services, one child would potentially increase a super balance at retirement by 1.1%, 2.3% for two children, and 3.6% for three.

Finally, a typical HESTA member working in primary health would see their balance increase by 0.9% with one child, 1.9% with two, and 2.9% with three.

"Every extra dollar our members can add to their super can really make a difference when they retire," HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said.

"Many HESTA members have lower account balances as they often work in casual, part-time or insecure work or in industries that are typically lower paid, like aged care and early childhood education. Achieving adequate super savings is then even harder as they'll often also need to take long periods of unpaid time out of the workforce to care for others.

"This policy change will give women's retirement savings a much-needed boost, helping to close the gender super gap, as women are currently much more likely to be the ones taking parental leave."

More than 80% of HESTA's membership is female and, according to HESTA's own research, 90% of its total membership believes structural change is needed in super to improve women's retirement outcomes.

Gender aside, 85% of HESTA members support paying super on parental leave; for those aged under 35, this increases to 91%.

Other organisations calling for the reform include Women in Super, Australian Women Lawyers Association, Early Childhood Australia, Australian Council of Social Service and Chief Executive Women.

"Parental leave is the only commonly taken form of paid leave that does not include superannuation, sending a clear message that caring work is undervalued," Blakey added.

Prior to the federal election in May it was revealed the Labor Party had dropped its plans to pay super on paid parental leave, having taken that pledge to the 2019 election. Labor has since said it would like to pursue the policy, but any outcome is contingent on the federal budget, to be handed down in October.

"No one policy change will close the gender super gap, but paying super on paid parental leave is a critical element that must be legislated to ensure we do not condemn future generations of Australian women to a retirement in poverty," Women in Super chief executive Jo Kowalczyk said.

