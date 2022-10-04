Newspaper icon
CALI names chief executive

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 4 OCT 2022   3:52PM

The Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) has named Christine Cupitt as its inaugural chief executive.

Cupitt, who will commence the role next January, joins after eight years at the Australian Banking Association (ABA) where she held various roles, most recently chief of policy and strategy.

AIA Australia chief executive and managing director Damien Mu along with TAL group chief executive and managing director Brett Clark are co-chairs of the life insurance peak body.

They said naming the new chief executive is another important step forward.

"Christine's appointment is a significant milestone in the establishment of CALI," the co-chairs explained.

"Her considerable experience and senior leadership role at the ABA through a time of significant change places her well to lead CALI's work in shaping the industry's direction and continuing to meet the evolving needs and expectations of our customers, partners, stakeholders, and the community."

The pair added that Cupitt's experience gives her a unique perspective and ability to ensure CALI is set up to advocate for Australians to have access to appropriate, affordable, and sustainable life insurance protection.

"There is much important work to do on these matters and in the ongoing set up of CALI. The board will continue driving this progress until Christine commences her new role," the said.

Cupitt commented that life insurance plays an essential role in Australia's community and economy.

"I am delighted to be leading CALI and supporting the industry to meet stakeholder expectations and deliver excellent outcomes for customers," she said.

"I look forward to working with consumer representatives, regulators, government and other industry associations on issues critical to the life insurance industry."

Read more: CALIABAChristine CupittCouncil of Australian Life InsurersAIA AustraliaAustralian Banking AssociationBrett ClarkDamien Mu
