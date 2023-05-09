Budget cuts advisers' power bills, admin burden

Operating a financial advice practice is set to become easier and cheaper under a raft of measures the federal government has introduced, which includes buffering the rising costs of power bills and reducing administration burdens.

Federal treasurer Jim Chalmers announced that the Small Business Energy Incentive will help about 3.8 million small- and medium-sized enterprises save on their energy bills by way of a tax deduction.

Some $310 million in tax relief is set to help SMEs with an annual turnover of less than $50 million.

Advice firms can either invest in eligible assets that are ultimately energy efficient or upgrade existing ones.

Assets that support electrification include heat pumps and electric heating or cooling systems, and demand management assets such as batteries or thermal energy storage.

The investment or upgrade must be made between 1 July 2023 and 30 June 2024, and in return SMEs will receive a 20% tax deduction for up to $100,000; the tax deduction is capped at $20,000 per business.

Further helping the small business sector, those with a turnover of $10 million per year will be able to temporarily increase the instant asset write-off asset threshold to $20,000 between 1 July 2023 and 30 June 2024. This is estimated to free up $290 million across SMEs.

Chalmers also promised to make interactions with the Australian Taxation Office quicker.

"The measures will allow more time for small businesses to amend tax returns, trial ATO independent reviews of audits for an expanded population of small businesses, and reduce the use of cheques," he said.

"Unnecessary duplication of paperwork for Single Touch Payroll lodgements will be eliminated by allowing employers to provide their tax agents with authority to act on their behalf for extended periods."

Acknowledging the increasing threat of cybercrime, Chalmers allocated $23.4 million to help SMEs combat cybersecurity attacks via the Cyber Wardens program, which will be delivered by the Council of Small Business Organisations Australia.

"A cybercrime attack on a small business can cause significant financial and reputational damage, putting at risk the viability of the business and the jobs it provides in the community. This measure will help mitigate and reduce the harms associated with cyber-attacks on small business," he said.

Another incentive will provide cashflow relief for about 2.1 million SMEs, which will see their quarterly tax instalments for GST and income tax in 2023-24 increase by 6% instead of 12%.

Chalmers said the reduction better reflects the economic conditions currently faced by the sector.

"It strikes a balance between improving cashflow for small businesses and managing income tax and GST liabilities," he said.

"The Albanese Government knows how vital small businesses are to our nation's economy and our prosperity. That's why this Budget is committed to helping them tackle immediate challenges like energy costs, as well as helping set them up for long-term success with investments in cyber security and cutting red tape."