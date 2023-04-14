Budget all about responsible economic management: Chalmers

Treasurer Jim Chalmers says the best possible response to global economic uncertainty is responsible economic management and that will be displayed in the May federal budget.

Speaking in Washington DC at the G20 Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governors' Meeting and International Monetary Fund (IMF) World Bank 2023 Spring Meetings, Chalmers said the government is putting "finishing touches" on the budget which is due to be handed down next month.

"The May budget will be defined in so many ways by the economic pressures that we're seeing from around the world, but which are being felt around the kitchen tables of Australia," he commented.

"It couldn't be a better time to take the temperature of the global economy."

Earlier in the week, IMF deputy director Asia Pacific Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf said Australia should look to grow its consumption tax in order to restore the deficit.

Chalmers dismissed the recommendation and, when questioned on his reasons said that from his point of view there are "distributional issues" with the GST in particular.

"Every cent goes to the state and territory governments," he said.

"And so, it wouldn't be an opportunity necessarily, at least not directly, to repair the Commonwealth budget and our priorities lie elsewhere."

Chalmers explained a "modest" but "meaningful" change to superannuation tax breaks, and changes to multinational taxes are the priorities when it comes to tax reform.

"But also showing spending restraint in the budget, particularly when it comes to these revenue upgrades from higher commodity prices," he said.

"Also, trimming spending where we think that we can get better value for money elsewhere. We did that in the October budget, and we'll be doing it again in May."

When pushed further, Chalmers reinforced that Labor does take the IMF's advice seriously but said it remains clear on its priorities.

"The fastest growing cost in the Commonwealth budget is the interest costs on the trillion dollars in Liberal debt that we inherited from our predecessors," he said.

"That is growing faster than the NDIS, aged care, healthcare and national defence. So, we do take those challenges seriously."

Chalmers explained that in the near term the government expects budget pressure to ease slightly due to low unemployment and high commodity prices.

"That's a welcome improvement," he said.

"But in the medium term, the pressures on our budget are actually intensifying rather than easing.

"Those big pressures and borrowing costs - NDIS, healthcare, aged care and defence - they are putting additional pressure on the budget, so we need to make it more sustainable."

Chalmers added, as the global economy enters a perilous phase, the challenges ahead remain serious.

"We work through them in a methodical way, there'll be a premium in the budget on what's responsible and sustainable," he said.

"It will be all about providing responsible cost-of-living relief where we can afford to do that. It will lay the foundations for future growth, but it will also try and make us more resilient to the types of global economic shocks that we'll be discussing here in DC."