BT Super, Mercer merger completes

Mercer has officially taken on BT's personal and corporate superannuation products, as well as Advance Asset Management, entering the big leagues with about $63 billion in assets.

The finalised merger brings the total member count for Mercer Super Trust to circa 850,000, it said.

The merger has taken almost a year to execute, with the successor fund transfer first announced in May 2022. At the time, it was estimated BT Super members would see a 25% fee reduction, including no dollar-based administration fee and reduced percentage-based administration and investment fees. Mercer's existing members were also promised a fee reduction so as to match those charged to incoming BT members.

"Many members of the merged Mercer Super Trust benefit from meaningful fee reductions, while all members will have access to expanded investment choice and an enhanced member experience. Members will also have access to additional benefits and support services including Care & Living with Mercer and complimentary limited financial advice as it relates to their superannuation," Mercer said today.

Marsh McLennan Pacific chief executive and Mercer Pacific president David Bryant believes the merger will transform the super sector to the benefit of Australians.

"We promised members that we would deliver them a market-leading offering in terms of benefits, performance and pricing and, today, we're delivering on that promise," Bryant said.

"Leveraging our global scale and the insights of our team of approximately 2000 investment professionals around the world, Mercer Super members will benefit from being part of one of the most competitive super funds in Australia, and this is only the beginning."

Mercer Super chief executive Tim Barber reinforced the commitment to growth, adding that Mercer Super is one of the few funds with global scale. Mercer Super is also currently in the process of merging with Lutheran Super.

"The merger of BT Super into the Mercer Super Trust provides the platform for Mercer Super to keep diversifying and growing our offering for members, while maintaining a continued commitment to fund performance and some of the lowest fees in the market," he said.

"Mercer Super is one of the few established Australian funds with direct access to significant scale and expertise globally. This merger highlights the value of having both local and global scale, and how that powerful combination can be leveraged locally to deliver innovation and enhanced benefits for our members."

As for Advance Asset Management, it had about $44 billion in funds under management in May 2022. Mercer said this acquisition further expands its capability "as a leading investment multi-manager in Australia".

The transfer of both businesses was expected to be a $225 million after-tax gain for Westpac.

BT is busy consolidating its remaining superannuation offerings, including shutting down the Retirement Wrap RSE and transferring all funds to Asgard Independence Plan Division Two.