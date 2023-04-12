BT, Striver partner to tackle adviser shortage

BT and Striver have launched a program which aims to tackle the financial advice industry's talent shortage, using a tech-based human resources platform and guiding new entrants towards the profession.

The program includes more than 20 events across Australia, attended by graduates and representatives from advice practices.

BT said two virtual speed networking events have been held in Sydney and Brisbane to date, which has resulted in 85 first-round job interviews for new entrants.

In addition to these events, the collaboration includes a range of activities that focus on attracting, developing and retaining talent in the advice industry, BT said.

BT chief executive Matt Rady highlighted a main issue for advisers is attracting and developing new talent.

"We see our collaboration with Striver, who specialise in the advice industry, as a natural extension of our ongoing support for advisers, to help them thrive," he said.

Rady added that providing specialist coaching and training opens up pathways to financial planning careers, which graduates may not have otherwise considered.

"We need more people to pursue the noble profession of financial advice, so that more Australians can access the advice they need to achieve their goals and build a better financial future," he said.

Striver chief executive and founder Alisdair Barr said the firm is proud to "open up" the potential for a rewarding career in financial advice to more than 20,000 candidates.

"We look forward to working with BT in the year ahead, with an exciting line-up of targeted activities that bring together quality candidates and advice practices that are seeking to grow and strengthen their business," he commented.

Since launching in 2013, Striver said it has facilitated nearly 1000 successful placements across the wealth management and advice industries.

Looking ahead, BT said it plans to raise awareness on career pathways in advice by showcasing experienced advisers through podcasts and social media channels.

"We want to help attract a new generation of advice professionals and showcase the value of advice and the difference it can make in Australians' lives," Rady said.