BT's transition not so super

Some superannuation members are complaining of laggard customer service and reduced benefits, as BT transitions about 280,000 accounts to its new product.

In November, BT said it would migrate members in BT Lifetime Super - Employer Plan (LSEP) and BT Business Super to a new product called BT Super effective February, 2020. The transition included about 280,000 members.

As a part of the transition, members under 35 years of age saw their death cover slashed by up to 75% (with a corresponding decrease in the premium amounts), fees for some members went up as much as 60 bps per year, and some accounts were charged a buy/sell spread.

BT says the buy/sell spreads were charged to only about 7% of the accounts and it worked with underlying investment managers to reduce transaction costs where possible.

It says the death cover scaling is in line with lower mortality rates and fewer financial dependents for members below 35, and allows for a higher level of TPD cover as the period of disablement would be longer.

Member support services clogged

The changes coincided with BT pulling down its online service for a period during the transition in January, meaning members looking to make changes (like opting out of death cover scaling) or to transact were left to BT's customer helpline.

BT says it resourced its call centers to handle larger volume of enquiries and help transactions in the lead up to the migration. However, the market volatility raised the call volumes its call centers received.

Their "average speed of answer" was one minute before the migration announcement and for last two weeks has been around 13 minutes, according to the company.

Two members who called BT's helpline told Financial Standard the wait for them was 45 minutes to an hour.

Some members also said BT's initial communication about the changes did not include specific information on how the transition would affect them. They were instructed to login to their accounts to see the information, but in January, the online accounts were inaccessible.

BT has since sent members new passwords for the online login in a letter but is instructing members to call its customer service if they continue to receive error messages.

BT says its member communication was satisfactory and that it engaged with the regulators throughout the process. It also said omitting member-specific information from the communication was standard industry practice and done for security reasons.

One member said BT's online complaint form lead to an error message saying "Are you super lost[:] We're sorry but we can't find the page you're looking for.."

A BT spokesperson this morning said the complaint form is functional and has been.

Complaints to AFCA

Some BT members have been considering heading to the Australians Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) regarding the lack of communication and product changes.

One member confirmed to Financial Standard they had made a complaint to AFCA.

Both BT and AFCA did not provide the number of complaints stemming from the transition. AFCA's next lot of statistics is out tomorrow and covers the six months to December, 2019.

ASIC, whom one source said they had complained to, said it could not comment on any complaints that may [or may not] be underway.