Brookvine folds into ASX-listed multi-boutique

An ASX-listed multi-boutique has quietly acquired Brookvine in the hope of expanding its network to alternative strategies.

Associate Global Partners, formerly Contango Asset Management, acquired Brookvine for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2001, Brookvine offers third-party distribution and other funds management services to institutional managers. Its partners are THB Asset Management, Mittleman Brothers and Welton Investment Partners.

Brookvine joined the fold on April 6. As of April 12, AGP recorded an increase to its funds under management to $1.1 billion, up from $905 million in December 2022.

AGP did not specify how much Brookvine contributed to the overall FUM but attributed the increase in part to the acquisition, and improved performance from the WCM Investment Management strategies and other income products.

The acquisition is "strategically important for AGP", the group's chief executive Marty Switzer said, because of its established distribution infrastructure with institutional and wholesale investors.

"Brookvine's focus has been on finding investment opportunities in alternative asset classes and highly differentiated strategies in mainstream asset classes," he said.

Brookvine founder and chief executive Steven Hall will remain in the business to oversee the integration.

"Steven's continued involvement s positive for the company to ensure continuity with existing manager and client relationships, as well as the future growth of the Brookvine business," Switzer said.

Contango officially rebranded to Associate Global Partners in November 2022 and changed its ticker to APL.

The board said it was inspired to change the name as it reflects the company's goal "to seek and build quality partnerships with leading investment managers, based on trust and the strength of its expertise, while continuing to deliver exceptional service and results for investors".