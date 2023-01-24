Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Brighter Super revamps board structure

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 24 JAN 2023   12:39PM

Having maintained a 15-person board to oversee the integration of Energy Super and Suncorp's superannuation business, Brighter Super kicked off 2023 with a new board composition including a new appointment.

As of this month, Brighter Super's board comprises equal member and employer representation from both the energy industry and from local government.

It was due to have nine members following the end of the transitional arrangements, however the board opted to alter the composition, giving the fund eight directors - three member representatives, three employer representatives, and two independent directors.

The independent directors are Ron Dewhurst and John Smith. Smith is also Brighter Super's chair, a role he has retained amid the changes.

Teresa Dyson, Greg Hallam, and Mark Jamieson are the fund's employer representatives, while the member representatives are Ray Burton, Jennifer Thomas and Peter Scott.

Scott is the only new addition to the board, an energy industry veteran with experience working in Queensland state and local government-owned corporations.

"In determining the composition of the new board, we considered the skills required, which is in line with our regulator APRA's guidance on good governance," Smith said.

The eight outgoing board members are Richard Flanagan, Rosamund Heit, Peter Kazacos, Cameron O'Neil, Jennifer Sanders, Neisha Traill, Scott Wilson, and Sarah Zeljko.

Further, Smith noted that effective this month the Electrical Trades Union of Qld and NT no longer has a nomination right for a position on the Brighter Super board. He said that while the union is an important stakeholder, the working relationship has "experienced challenges over the past 12 months."

"... we have sought to engage with them and maintain an open, respectful, and reasonable relationship... Issues have included the ETU making non-negotiable demands on the fund, including in strictly regulated areas. This culminated in ETU leaders openly advocating that members switch to another fund. This conduct raised concerns regarding members' interests," Smith said.

Union representation is maintained through Thomas' appointment, coming from The Services Union.

Retirees feel the brunt of inflation: Challenger

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:39PM
If the current high levels of inflation continue for years rather than months, many retirees could be facing some difficult spending choices, says Challenger.

Consultation opens on NALI amendments

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:21PM
The government has released a consultation paper outlining possible amendments to the non-arm's length income (NALI) provisions relating to superannuation funds.

Four themes driving 2023: Iggo

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:31PM
Inflation, bonds, China, and the energy transition are at the top of AXA IM chief investment officer Chris Iggo's list of themes that will shape 2023.

