Bravura Solutions executes restructure

Restructuring in line with a new global strategy, Bravura Solutions (Bravura) has promoted Paul Dunn and Chris Spencer to regional chief executives.

Dunn, who has spent five years at Bravura, will step into the role of APAC chief executive.

With more than 25 years of experience in financial services, Dunn has held senior leadership positions at ANZ Wealth, Fine Line Consulting, ING Australia, and Buck Consultants.

Meanwhile, Spencer, who joined Bravura in November last year, will take up the position of Bravura chief executive, EMEA.

Spencer boasts close to 35 years in financial services, serving at a variety of firms including Fidelity, Fund Partners Limited, Brunel Pension Partnership, and Embark Pensions.

In their new roles, both Dunn and Spencer will report to Bravura group chief executive and managing director Andrew Russell, who joined the technology company in April and was promoted to the top job in July.

They will be responsible for managing finances and operations, driving growth, and improving client outcomes.

Under Spencer, Bravura has also hired Chris Biddick as managing director, transfer agency. Biddick will be responsible for growing the business with current clients and prospects.

"This is a crucial step in the evolution of Bravura, helping us further streamline our business and form ever closer relationships with our clients," Russell said.

"Since joining the business earlier this year, I've been hugely impressed with the impact Chris and Paul have made in their regions and both will play important roles in aligning our organisation with our markets, products and clients moving forward.

"Bravura's new structure will set us up for future success and ultimately ensure we continue to provide a suite of industry-leading solutions throughout the wealth value chain to help our clients unlock value, create scale and achieve operational efficiency gains."