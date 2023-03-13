Newspaper icon
Bravura's acting chief financial officer steps down

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 13 MAR 2023   11:53AM

Harmen Fredrikze has resigned from the role after three months to pursue other opportunities.

Fredrikze started at Bravura Solutions in 2014 as its group controller and guided the company through its initial public offering in 2016.

After almost a decade, he was appointed as acting chief financial officer following Brent Henley's transition to chief commercial officer.

In January Bravura announced that it would undergo an organisational change and started a formal search internally and externally for a permanent successor.

In the meantime, Fredrikze assumed the responsibility. He will continue in the role until his departure on 8 June 2023.

He will continue to work with the board to transition his responsibilities in an orderly manner during that time, Bravura said.

Bravura said its search for a permanent chief financial officer is underway and it will update the market in due course.

Bravura chief executive Libby Roy said: "We thank Harmen for his contribution to Bravura since 2014, in particular, more recently stepping into the acting chief financial officer role. We wish him all the best with his future endeavours."

Read more: Harmen FredrikzeBravura SolutionsBrent HenleyLibby Roy
