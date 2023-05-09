Boutique appoints head of distribution

A boutique portfolio management firm has welcomed a new head of distribution, hiring from Trilogy Funds.

Innova Asset Management appointed Laurence Gamboa to the role, as it looks to grow its profile among non-aligned financial advisers and dealer groups.

He joins from Trilogy Funds where he was responsible for business development in New South Wales and the ACT for close to two years. He has also previously held distribution roles with AIA Australia and BT Financial Group, and also served as a claims assessor at AXA.

Innova managing director and co-chief investment officer Dan Miles said the appointment will "provide strategic depth to the team as they continue to broaden their footprint in the financial advice market."

"Gamboa is a strong cultural fit for the business, very sales-oriented and outcome driven but balancing that with a shared-value approach which involves working with our clients only if it produces the best possible outcomes for both the adviser, their practice and most importantly their client which really underpins what we do here," Miles said.

Gamboa replaces Ben Dixon who served in the role since 2020. He recently joined private lender Koa Capital as distribution director.

Innova is a provider of managed portfolios, including through a recent partnership with Colonial First State's FirstChoice. Its solutions are also available on BT Wrap, Netwealth and HUB24.