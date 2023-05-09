Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Boutique appoints head of distribution

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 9 MAY 2023   12:41PM

A boutique portfolio management firm has welcomed a new head of distribution, hiring from Trilogy Funds.

Innova Asset Management appointed Laurence Gamboa to the role, as it looks to grow its profile among non-aligned financial advisers and dealer groups.

He joins from Trilogy Funds where he was responsible for business development in New South Wales and the ACT for close to two years. He has also previously held distribution roles with AIA Australia and BT Financial Group, and also served as a claims assessor at AXA.

Innova managing director and co-chief investment officer Dan Miles said the appointment will "provide strategic depth to the team as they continue to broaden their footprint in the financial advice market."

"Gamboa is a strong cultural fit for the business, very sales-oriented and outcome driven but balancing that with a shared-value approach which involves working with our clients only if it produces the best possible outcomes for both the adviser, their practice and most importantly their client which really underpins what we do here," Miles said.

Gamboa replaces Ben Dixon who served in the role since 2020. He recently joined private lender Koa Capital as distribution director.

Innova is a provider of managed portfolios, including through a recent partnership with Colonial First State's FirstChoice. Its solutions are also available on BT Wrap, Netwealth and HUB24.

Read more: Trilogy FundsInnova Asset ManagementLaurence GamboaDan MilesAIA AustraliaAXABen DixonBT Financial GroupBT WrapColonial First StateFirstChoiceKoa CapitalNetwealth
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Equity Trustees enlists HUB24 for custodial platform admin
Industry funds gain ground in retirement asset battle: KPMG
Dalton Street fund terminated
HESTA revamps insurance offering
Biggest super funds face human rights complaints
AIA launches retail rewards program
BT's Advance AM hit with stop orders
In need of repair: Gender stereotypes and advice
AIA adds four regional managers
HUB24 tops platform rankings

Editor's Choice

Federal budget 2023: Winners and losers

TOM WATSON
The federal government has delivered its second budget since coming into office last year, and as expected, cost of living support has featured prominently.

How this budget was built

ALEX DUNNIN
To understand how the 2023-24 federal budget was built, you need to understand its 2022-23 foundations because just five taxes accounted for 97% of all taxation revenue and just six programs accounted for 71% of all expenditures, with the biggest two accounting for 52%.

Labor strengthens economic equality initiatives

KARREN VERGARA
Women facing disadvantage are poised to benefit from this year's budget, as Labor promises to expand initiatives introduced in October 2022 that aim to tackle economic inequality.

Budget delivers surplus, with a catch

ANDREW MCKEAN
The federal government has delivered a small surplus of $4.2 billion for 2022-23, the first in 15 years, but structural deficit challenges will persist.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Hill

STATE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
QIC LIMITED
From a young age, QIC State Investments chief investment officer Allison Hill was enamoured by the world of finance, but it took time to discover her true calling. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.