Executive Appointments

BOQ boss departs suddenly

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 28 NOV 2022   12:48PM

The search for a new chief executive is underway at the Bank of Queensland (BOQ) following today's sudden departure of George Frazis.

BOQ chair Patrick Allaway has stepped into the executive chair role while the bank commences its domestic and international executive search.

Allaway thanked Frazis for his tenure but explained a change in leadership was required.

"George Frazis joined BOQ in September 2019 and has overseen a return to growth in all key channels across the bank, the successful acquisition and integration of ME Bank, as well as achieving strong progress in the bank's technology transformation," he said.

"However, the board has formed a view that different leadership is now required to ensure BOQ can continue to build a stronger and more resilient bank through future cycles. We thank George for his significant contribution to BOQ over the past three years."

Allaway was appointed non-executive director of the Bank in May 2019 and chair a few months later in October.

Previously he held executive roles at Citibank and Swiss Bank Corporation.

Allaway explained that while continued growth remained important and would be embedded in BOQ's strategy, other key areas of focus would be around strengthening the bank's financial and operational resilience, bolstering technology, optimising performance, and continuing to embed its purpose.

The board expects the executive search and evaluation process, and commencement of the new managing director and chief executive will take up to nine months.

It explained Frazis will receive his entitlements in accordance with the terms of his contract of employment.

