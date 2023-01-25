Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Bonds are back: GSFM

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 JAN 2023   12:28PM

While last year was a "shocker" for both bonds and equities alike, allocating to fixed income securities in 2023 offers an attractive yield for investors, according to GSFM investment strategist Stephen Miller.

Addressing attendees at the GSFM investor outlook lunch in Sydney yesterday, Miller highlighted the benefits of bond investing in the current macroeconomic environment.

"Inflation developments in the US represent a  vindication of the Fed's approach.  Core inflation is running at a three-month annualized rate of 3.1% down from 7.9% in June, indicating a sharp slowing in the inflation pulse," Miller said.

"This shows an unambiguous turn down in inflation- which is the good news. It means that the peak policy rate will probably be somewhere around about 5%. That's where the Fed is, that's where the market is."

However, the differences are when the Fed starts easing the markets, Miller said.

"From around the middle of this year, the Fed might start saying: "We're staying higher for longer" and at the moment I sort of lean towards the Fed, if only because I think it's harder to get from 4% to 2% than it is to get from 7%-ish to 4%-ish," he explained.

"I think that the Fed knows that and that's why they're getting the message out."

Miller added that, given it's not a great stretch to think that with a ten-year rate around 3.50% , that bonds, both government and corporate, are now offering the investors are now offering investors an attractive yield or income without the prospects we saw last year of significant capital losses.

"My own suspicion is that 3.50% for a US ten-year rate probably looks a little low, but, bonds are back, because bonds will give you some income and bonds are giving you an attractive yield, particularly if we're right and inflation does get back eventually to something with a 2 in front of it, say sometime in 2024."

Albeit good news for US equity markets, the question remains whether earnings have appropriately priced the cyclical downside, Miller said.

"That's the big question. Are we going to have a recession this year?"

According to Miller, the data doesn't validate that view at the moment.

"If we look at the labor market in the US, the unemployment rate is still pretty close to a fifty-year low. I can remember when man walked on the moon, and that was the last time (until the last year or two) that the US unemployment rate was at 3.5% . So there's an expectation that if we avoid recession, the Fed can thread the needle."

He continued: "Now I don't say avoiding recession means growth is okay, it's not. The Fed's own forecast is for 0.5% GDP growth in 2023, and that's not inconsistent with a shallow recession.

"We're going to have a slowdown, and I think a recession is a 50/50, but I think if there is one it will be shallow - so I'm quite optimistic on US markets."

Closer to home, and in contrast to the Fed, Miller believes the RBA has stumbled in its management of inflation.

"I think the RBA and local rate markets continue to underestimate inflation momentum," he said.

"Well-intentioned but potentially flawed changes to the regulatory environment, particularly in relation to the wage-setting framework, run the risk of entrenching higher inflation in Australia compared to elsewhere."

Against that background, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) should be possessed of an acute inflation anxiety in its approach to policy settings through 2023, he said.

"The inflation impact will be the wildcard for investors in the year ahead."

Read more: GSFMStephen MillerReserve Bank of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

US inflation hits one-year low
Inflation beats forecasts, hits 7.8%
Australia likely to avoid recession: Oliver
Australian CPI accelerates to 7.3%
Regulators urge ASX to maintain CHESS
RBA bumps up cash rate
Super system shields against macro storm: Fundie
RBA set to lift the cash rate again
Hostplus defies inflation fears
RBA governor cites climate, energy transition in inflation response

Editor's Choice

Global X to launch Covered Call ETFs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Global X will soon roll out the local market's first fully systematic, index tracking covered call products.

Inflation beats forecasts, hits 7.8%

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The official Consumer Price Index jumped 1.9% in the December 2022 quarter, rising to the highest annual rate of inflation in over 30 years.

AMP warns $68m impairment expected

CASSANDRA BALDINI
AMP said impairment charges totaling a cool $68 million post-tax will see its 2022 statutory profits take a hit.

Divestments impact Insignia FUMA

ANDREW MCKEAN
Insignia Financial reported an increase in funds under management and administration (FUMA) in Q2 FY23 despite divesting from JANA and AET.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.