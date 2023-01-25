Bonds are back: GSFM

While last year was a "shocker" for both bonds and equities alike, allocating to fixed income securities in 2023 offers an attractive yield for investors, according to GSFM investment strategist Stephen Miller.

Addressing attendees at the GSFM investor outlook lunch in Sydney yesterday, Miller highlighted the benefits of bond investing in the current macroeconomic environment.

"Inflation developments in the US represent a vindication of the Fed's approach. Core inflation is running at a three-month annualized rate of 3.1% down from 7.9% in June, indicating a sharp slowing in the inflation pulse," Miller said.

"This shows an unambiguous turn down in inflation- which is the good news. It means that the peak policy rate will probably be somewhere around about 5%. That's where the Fed is, that's where the market is."

However, the differences are when the Fed starts easing the markets, Miller said.

"From around the middle of this year, the Fed might start saying: "We're staying higher for longer" and at the moment I sort of lean towards the Fed, if only because I think it's harder to get from 4% to 2% than it is to get from 7%-ish to 4%-ish," he explained.

"I think that the Fed knows that and that's why they're getting the message out."

Miller added that, given it's not a great stretch to think that with a ten-year rate around 3.50% , that bonds, both government and corporate, are now offering the investors are now offering investors an attractive yield or income without the prospects we saw last year of significant capital losses.

"My own suspicion is that 3.50% for a US ten-year rate probably looks a little low, but, bonds are back, because bonds will give you some income and bonds are giving you an attractive yield, particularly if we're right and inflation does get back eventually to something with a 2 in front of it, say sometime in 2024."

Albeit good news for US equity markets, the question remains whether earnings have appropriately priced the cyclical downside, Miller said.

"That's the big question. Are we going to have a recession this year?"

According to Miller, the data doesn't validate that view at the moment.

"If we look at the labor market in the US, the unemployment rate is still pretty close to a fifty-year low. I can remember when man walked on the moon, and that was the last time (until the last year or two) that the US unemployment rate was at 3.5% . So there's an expectation that if we avoid recession, the Fed can thread the needle."

He continued: "Now I don't say avoiding recession means growth is okay, it's not. The Fed's own forecast is for 0.5% GDP growth in 2023, and that's not inconsistent with a shallow recession.

"We're going to have a slowdown, and I think a recession is a 50/50, but I think if there is one it will be shallow - so I'm quite optimistic on US markets."

Closer to home, and in contrast to the Fed, Miller believes the RBA has stumbled in its management of inflation.

"I think the RBA and local rate markets continue to underestimate inflation momentum," he said.

"Well-intentioned but potentially flawed changes to the regulatory environment, particularly in relation to the wage-setting framework, run the risk of entrenching higher inflation in Australia compared to elsewhere."

Against that background, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) should be possessed of an acute inflation anxiety in its approach to policy settings through 2023, he said.

"The inflation impact will be the wildcard for investors in the year ahead."