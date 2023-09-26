BNP Paribas wins UniSuper mandate

UniSuper has selected BNP Paribas to provide triparty collateral management services for its global trading activity.

BNP Paribas' Securities Services will help UniSuper meet its initial margin rules obligations, which require financial institutions to post collateral to back up their non-cleared OTC derivatives trades in order to mitigate counterparty risk.

The mandate compliments the existing relationship between UniSuper and BNP Paribas, which became the super fund's master custodian in 2015 when it ended a 23-year relationship with NAB Asset Servicing.

"We are very pleased to expand our relationship with UniSuper," BNP Paribas head of markets and financing services, securities services APAC Natalie Floate said.

"Going live with our Collateral Management services in Australia is another step forward in the evolution of our partnership with one of Australia's leading superannuation funds."

Meanwhile, UniSuper head of portfolio analysis and implementation Dharmendra Dayabhai said: "When selecting a collateral manager, we looked at what other areas of our business would benefit and saw the potential optimisation advantage in combining the roles of the custodian, collateral manager and securities lending agent."

"By choosing BNP Paribas, we achieve significant operational efficiencies alongside future optionality in regards to trading and access to liquidity."

It's the second mandate for BNP Paribas this month, having been reappointed by HUB24 for local and global services.