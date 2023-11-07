BNP Paribas to sharpen efforts down under

Having spent more than two decades working with super funds down under, BNP Paribas says it's spending more time focusing on the quality rather than the quantity of its partnerships.

Speaking with Financial Standard, BNP Paribas head of institutional clients group and deputy head of global markets APAC Brian McCappin spoke of the current state of the market, highlighting three major themes: consolidation, internalisation and internationalisation.

"Obviously, we've seen Aussie super funds coming together and they're growing through combination," McCappin said.

"We also see them internalising... They are increasingly using their own fund managers, their own traders, their own research and strategy.

"The super industry is producing some of the largest pools of money that we face as clients anywhere, frankly. It's money that's being managed more internally by the Australian staff head office here, with their branch offices, and it's a pool of money that's simply outgrowing the investment opportunities that exist here in Australia."

McCappin said all three themes are linked because at their core is growth. Therefore, BNP Paribas is prioritising long-term, high-quality partnerships.

"Prioritisation for us is very critical. We're focusing on a few of the bigger clients that were anchored in custodial services and going deeper with them in that global marketplace, where we know we can serve them well," he said.

In concentrating its efforts, McCappin said BNP Paribas can then diversify its offering to clients.

"As they're growing overseas, we want to be a part of that; as they're expanding into private assets, we want to help them with that; as they're adding currency complexity to that basket of investments as they go global, we want to help them optimise that," he explained.

At the same time, BNP Paribas head of securities services APAC Franck Dubois said he also sees "fantastic opportunities ahead" for the group's asset servicing and custody clients.

For example, Dubois said: "BNP Paribas can offer solutions to manage client's derivatives, particularly listed derivatives, execution and clearing, together."

"We have also put in place efficient execution to custody solutions for cash equities, whereby the client can instruct us for the execution only, which removes the need to manage the custody partner, because we are already completely interfaced."

He added that BNP Paribas also services the increasingly popular private assets market.

"We have invested quite significantly to offer a larger variety of credible solutions to service private assets," Dubois said.

"Today, we are the number one bank in Europe within these assets, and we are increasing our capacity in Australia.

"So, we are using the same global platform to grow and develop quite fast in this space."

McCappin added that BNP Paribas' security services business is on the front foot in Australia because it's "an asset owners' environment."

"Having a business that serves the asset owners as a custodian is a critical starting point," McCappin said.

"It's something that we here in Australia really lean on, and it's very important for us to think about."

Most recently, BNP Paribas took over as Future Super's custodian, winning the mandate from Citigroup.

Elsewhere, it was selected by UniSuper to provide triparty collateral management services for its global trading activity.