Blue Orbit operations chief resigns

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 3 MAR 2023   12:43PM

Blue Orbit Asset Management has lost its operating chief with the departure of Lewis Bearman who will now take a break from executive roles.

Bearman joined Blue Orbit almost three years ago jumping from Prodigy Investment Partners, where he carried out a similar role but served as an executive director.

He worked at Prodigy for around five years after an eleven-year stint at multi-boutique firm Perennial Investment Partners, where he most recently served as chief executive.

Before that, Bearman spent 17 years at Invesco Australia as chief operating officer.

"I haven't had a decent break for a while, and I have quite a bit of travel planned," he said.

"I'm just going to see what comes up in the second half of this year rather than doing it now, but I'm looking at signing up for more non-executive roles in the fund management space."

Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

The industry veteran already holds two such roles.

Last year, he started a new position as an independent Director at Netwealth Superannuation Services. He is also on the trustee board of Qualitas.

The fund's chief executive Adam Randall called Lewis a great leader who knows how to bring out the best in people.

"During his time with us, he has certainly helped define our business strategy and growth. Lewis managed the launch of our global small-caps strategy in 2021, and it was seamless,' he added.

"He really enjoys what he does, and his sense of fun will be missed around the office.  I sincerely wish Lewis all the best in his next endeavour."

Randal said he is currently restructuring Blue Orbit, so won't be making an announcement about replacing Lewis at this time.

Bearman called his time at Blue Orbit -  founded in 2018 by Randall, Megan Talmage, Julie Andrews, and Damien Green - an enjoyable and challenging journey.

"The most important thing is I have again worked with amazing people. Thank you to Adam Randall, Megan Talmage, Shangitha Rajendran, Sonia Barr Cindy. Chiang for teaching me so much," he said on LinkedIn.

"When you work with great people, you never stop learning.

"Good luck to all of you as well. I look forward to my next journey, whatever that is."

At the end of January, Equity Trustees notified investors in the Blue Orbit Global Small Cap Systematic Alpha Fund that the fund would be wound up, effective March 31.

The notice said that the fund has failed to attract the desired number of investors and scale, with no further growth expected in the short to medium term.

Adam RandallBlue Orbit Asset ManagementLewis BearmanMegan TalmageDamien GreenEquity Trustees
